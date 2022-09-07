Maroa-Forsyth volleyball has a new offensive scheme and sky-high goals this season

MAROA — The Maroa-Forsyth volleyball team is ready to take the next step.

Last season, the Trojans advanced as far in the Class 2A playoffs as any previous Maroa team had been, making it to the sectional finals before falling to Pleasant Plains.

"I think it was important realizing that our program could go that far," Maroa senior Addie Vorhees said. "The success we had last season, it’s pushing us this season. We want to go to the same place and even further."

The team, led by a sizable senior class of 11 players, has now turned its attention to shaking off some other long-time challenges: beating St. Joseph-Ogden. Over the past few seasons, the Spartans had been giving Maroa an early season drubbing — the Trojans had lost won in the rivalry in 2016.

But on opening night of the 2022 season, Maroa won a three-set battle with SJO, giving Trojans first-year head coach Riley Boysen her first varsity head coaching victory.

"We were very excited about the way they played and they played really well together, especially for the first game," Boysen said. "It was awesome that they were able to connect that way this early in the season."

The Trojan took a hard-fought first set, 26-24, and were nearly able to put the Spartans away in two sets, but St. Joseph evened the match winning 26-24.

"We have talked a lot about mental focus and being able to focus throughout the entire game. I think we lost a little bit of that in the second set," Boysen said. "In the third, we were dominating from the start and that gave us that advantage. We were able to stay on top."

Maroa rebounded in the third, controlling the set to win 25-17 to give the team a jump start to the season. The Trojans have continued on their hot streak, now at 4-0.

"St. Joe has been a big rival for us and it had been a long time since we beat them, so to win that first game was amazing," Vorhees said. "I think our energy picked it up during the third set. We knew that we needed to do the things we did in the first set and use our players to get through the game."

Changing of the guard

Boysen moved over from Maroa-Forsyth Middle School coach last season to varsity following the departure of head coach Mallory White, the 2021 Herald & Review Macon County Girls Volleyball Coach of the Year, at the end of last season.

"(The transition) has been good and I am really loving it," Boysen said. "I played volleyball all through high school (at Papillion, Neb.) and went to college (at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa and Marshalltown Community College) and played volleyball. It is awesome to have this opportunity."

Boysen has modified the offense this season from a 5-1 to a 6-2 that utilizes two setters. Senior captains Reya Corley and Abi Tertocha fill the setting roles and their cooperation is paramount to the team's success.

"It is a big change this year since in the past we have done just one setter. When I go to the front row, Abi sets," Corley said. "I have to have a good relationship with our other setter. We have to work together to give our hitters whatever they need."

The team has found that rhythm between the setters and the offensive leaders — Vorhees and right side hitter Avalenna Stewart.

"We have definitely worked a lot on that in practice. They are hitting and being able to adjust to different setters," Corley said. "I think (the two setter system) is beneficial for us as an offense because we mix it up and the defense doesn’t expect what we are showing."

New coaches are typically looking to rebuild a struggling program, but Boysen's goals are to guide an already successful team to take that next step. The senior class was eager to build a strong relationship from the start.

"Obviously, it was a really big change but I feel like (Coach Boysen) has come in here with an open mind and she is really willing to work with everyone," Vorhees said. "All the seniors sat down with the coaches and had a really open conversation about everything. It has really been going well and it has been showing in our games. We are undefeated and it is working."

Outside role model

Vorhees takes over for 2021 H&R Macon County Player of the Year Lilli Amettis as the key offensive weapon and vocal team leader. Corley leans on Vorhees, who plays club volleyball for Illini Elite, to set the tone for the young players.

"Addie is doing great. She brings a great attitude on the court," Corley said. "She had a lot of knowledge about volleyball, which is great for the players that aren’t always playing year round and our younger players. They look up to her and see a role model. She is someone they want to look up to and become and do as well as she does."

Vorhees has committed to play at Missouri-St. Louis, an NCAA DII, next season. UMSL plays in the Great Lakes Conference with Illinois schools Illinois-Springfield, Lewis, McKendree and Quincy.

"Recruiting was stressful because I didn’t have a big sophomore season because of COVID. That was really the time to start the process," she said. "I feel like I was kind of late but as soon as I started talking to (head coach Ryan Young), it felt like we had a really good connection. I visited the school and absolutely loved it."

Captain, my captain

Joining Vorhees, Corley and Tertocha as captains this season is senior Savanna Moody. Moody is in the middle for the Trojans and had nine blocks against SJO.

"Savanna just brings a different energy on the court. She's always has like a positive attitude. She's like the hype man on the court," Corley said. "She gets so excited for everything and it really brings up the team around her."

Next up

With the victory with SJO, winning the Sangamo Conference and defeating Pleasant Plains on Oct. 4 is the team's immediate goal, with even bigger ones looming ahead.

"I think our end goal is to go to state, as it is for anyone. We have talked about our goals and I think they have a lot of potential to meet that goal," Boysen said. "It is very rewarding that we have such a tight-knit group and it helps us on the court. It gives us an advantage that they are already super close off the court. When they come on the court, they have that closeness and connectivity with each other."