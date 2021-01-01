Wagner: Thanks for opening your arms and welcoming me in to your communities

Sometimes you just have to get lucky and take advantage of a break that probably shouldn’t have been there.

In 2017 I saw an opening for a sports reporter position at the Decatur Herald & Review and started scanning the website to find out who should be the recipient of my resume and clips. Mark Tupper, executive sports editor? That’s my guy. Email sent and then … nothing.

I got an email weeks later from Tupper saying he’d forwarded my information to former H&R sports editor Mike Albright, who handled that kind of thing. It wasn’t until later that I found out that emails like that didn’t always get forwarded. Consider it a bit of luck.

Things progressed from emails to a phone interview and I drove to Decatur on a Saturday afternoon to meet with Mike and former H&R sports reporters Bill Welt and Aren Dow. It was the first time I’d ever been to Decatur and I was there for HOURS. It’s hard to remember how we passed the time and I know I stopped at Casey’s in Mount Pulaski on the way home for dinner.

I got the job and what happened next was beyond anything I could have hoped for: You guys welcomed me with open arms. Sources replied to texts and picked up the phone when I called about the most random things and those conversations usually went on for an hour or more.