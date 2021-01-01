Wagner: Thanks for opening your arms and welcoming me in to your communities

Sometimes you just have to get lucky and take advantage of a break that probably shouldn’t have been there.
In 2017 I saw an opening for a sports reporter position at the Decatur Herald & Review and started scanning the website to find out who should be the recipient of my resume and clips. Mark Tupper, executive sports editor? That’s my guy. Email sent and then … nothing.
I got an email weeks later from Tupper saying he’d forwarded my information to former H&R sports editor Mike Albright, who handled that kind of thing. It wasn’t until later that I found out that emails like that didn’t always get forwarded. Consider it a bit of luck.
Things progressed from emails to a phone interview and I drove to Decatur on a Saturday afternoon to meet with Mike and former H&R sports reporters Bill Welt and Aren Dow. It was the first time I’d ever been to Decatur and I was there for HOURS. It’s hard to remember how we passed the time and I know I stopped at Casey’s in Mount Pulaski on the way home for dinner.
I got the job and what happened next was beyond anything I could have hoped for: You guys welcomed me with open arms. Sources replied to texts and picked up the phone when I called about the most random things and those conversations usually went on for an hour or more.
The people in this community from readers to coaches to athletes to administrators all made it bittersweet to put in my notice to leave the H&R. My last day will be Jan. 8 and I’ll start as a reporter for Illini Inquirer, a part of 247Sports, on Jan. 10.
I don’t have enough thanks to hand out. It’s difficult to find the right amount of gratitude to describe how much it means that people trust us with their stories. There have been state championship runs, magical runs that fell just short, transcendent talent and longstanding, successful programs proving why they’re just that. All have been a true joy to cover for the last four years.
It’s hard to imagine I would have had this much fun when I drove into town on 121 and frantically found a place to live.
Excuse me while I give the proper amount of credit to both Mike and to current sports editor Justin Conn. Justin allows us the freedom to write whatever we want and trusts us to do so. That’s invaluable in an editor. More importantly, he’s become a close friend. When he took over as sports editor, I didn’t know what to expect. I had no history with him. Now I have a friendship I’ll cherish forever.
Tim Cain, Scott Perry and Matt Flaten have been wonderful resources and open ears to talk about any or everything. They’ve helped fine-tune stories or simply listen. Calling them fantastic co-workers and friends would be selling them short.
After Tupper retired I was lucky enough to take over the Illini beat, which I cherished and have done for the last three years. It was made easier because of Mark, who pointed me in the right direction when I needed direction, talked me through story ideas and always answered the phone.
Chris Coates and Allison Petty trusted me enough to take over for Mark, who is a legend on the beat. They made stories better. Always. They challenge us to break out of our comfort zone to be better and we’re all better for it.
The words run empty if not for the tremendous photos of Clay Jackson and former H&R photographer Jim Bowling, who are skilled beyond words.
I could go through and thank every coach, player, parent, athletic director or administrator who took time to help on one or multiple stories, but suffice to say every one of them make our lives easier in every imaginable way.
Mostly, thanks to everyone who followed along. I’m tremendously proud of the work the Herald & Review has done and continues to do. I didn’t really expect any of this four years ago when I moved here but it’s been a sincere pleasure.
Thanks for reading.
