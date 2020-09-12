Watch now: 5 Bears storylines for the 2020 season, including COVID-19 questions, the quarterback quandary and Ryan Pace’s pivotal year 🏈

If Trubisky can’t get it done, the Bears can turn to Foles, the eight-year NFL veteran who has a Super Bowl MVP to his name but not a season with 16 starts. In 2019, he suffered a broken collarbone in his Jaguars debut and then lost his job to rookie Gardner Minshew, ending his one-year tenure in Jacksonville with four losses -- and no victories -- to his name.

Now at least Trubisky will get the chance to put together a bounce-back year -- if not both of them. Nagy acknowledged before camp opened that the Bears might need to count on both to get the job done this season.

“When you name that starter, you obviously want that starter in a perfect world to be able to go win a Super Bowl,” Nagy said. “But there are so many different things that can happen, especially this season. So we understand that. So at the forefront of us being open and honest with them is we explain that, hey, if you’re a real professional in this thing, both as a player and for us as coaches, you better be prepared for every situation.

“How do you prepare mentally? That’s a big part of this. You can take two guys, and say Player A is the starter and Player B is the backup. How does that go going into Week 1? If I’m Player B, what’s my mind like going into that? Because I’m one play away.”