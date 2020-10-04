Watch now: Chicago Bears’ game against the Indianapolis Colts moved to 3:25 p.m. Sunday after COVID-19 causes the NFL to postpone games 🏈

Kickoff for the Chicago Bears’ game against the Indianapolis Colts at Soldier Field has been moved to 3:25 p.m. Sunday after a number of COVID-19 cases popped up around the NFL.

The league on Saturday announced the Bears game -- originally scheduled for noon on CBS-2 -- was being moved to a later time slot because the New England Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game was postponed to Monday or Tuesday.

The NFL said members of both the Patriots and Chiefs tested positive for COVID-19, and multiple reports said Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was among the positives.

The postponement is the second Week 4 game to be moved because of the coronavirus. The Tennessee Titans’ outbreak -- currently at 18 players and staff -- pushed their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to a later date.