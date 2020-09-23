Watch now: Chicago Bears leaders, teammates and fans honor Gale Sayers after his death at age 77

The Chicago Bears family mourned the death of Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers on Wednesday, and teammates, friends and fans shared their remembrances of one of the franchise’s all-time great players.
Bears Chairman George McCaskey on Sayers’ legacy
“Football fans know well Gale’s many accomplishments on the field: a rare combination of speed and power as the game’s most electrifying runner, a dangerous kick returner, his comeback from a serious knee injury to lead the league in rushing, and becoming the youngest player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. People who weren’t even football fans came to know Gale through the TV movie ‘Brian’s Song,’ about his friendship with teammate Brian Piccolo. Fifty years later, the movie’s message that brotherhood and love needn’t be defined by skin color still resonates. Coach (George) Halas said it best, when presenting Gale for induction at the Hall of Fame: ‘His like will never be seen again.'"
Bears teammate Johnny Morris on what made Sayers great, at the Bears 100 celebration last year
“I played with Gale, covered (Walter) Payton, and I covered a lot of guys over the years. If I wanted one player for a season, I’d take Walter Payton. But if I wanted a player for one play -- one play -- I’ll take Gale Sayers above every running back I’ve seen, whether it be Jimmy Brown or O.J. Simpson or anybody. There was nobody quicker and could cut. He had a knack of being able to be in the air and swing his leg over and come down going in a different direction. That’s the best way I can put it. If I wanted a player for one play, I’ll take Gale Sayers.”
Bears teammate Mike Ditka on Sayers' six-touchdown game in 1965, at the Bears 100 celebration
"I don’t think people even understood it. They didn’t understand it. I can’t tell you. He looked like he was gliding. The field was muddy, fellas. Everybody was slipping and sliding except him. It was the most unbelievable exhibition I’ve ever seen in the history of the game. There probably was nothing like it.”
"Give me 18 inches of daylight. That's all I need."— NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2020
One of the greatest to ever play the game. Rest in peace, Gale Sayers. (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/lWoEdLGGS4
Bears teammate Dick Butkus, who was drafted in the first round with Sayers in 1965, on their first training camp together (from the Bears 100 celebration)
“We went down to the Bears camp, and it was kind of tough. You still had some leftover guys from the ’63 team, and we were both first-round picks. Gale just ran circles around everybody, so they (the team) quickly adopted him. He was amazing. I still attribute a lot of my success from trying to tackle him. I never came up against a running back like him in my whole career, as far as a halfback. That’s counting (O.J. Simpson) and a couple other guys. No one could touch this guy.”
The Cubs are saddened by the loss of Bears Hall of Fame RB Gale Sayers.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 23, 2020
We join the Chicago sports community and football world in mourning the passing of a legend who made a home at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/z34a73fHNz
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Sayers’ passing
“Gale was one of the finest men in NFL history and one of the game’s most exciting players. Gale was an electrifying and elusive runner who thrilled fans every time he touched the ball. He earned his place as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. We will also forever remember Gale for his inspiration and kindness. Gale’s quiet unassuming demeanor belied his determination, competitiveness and compassion.”
Pro Football Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker on Sayers’ induction into the Hall of Fame
“He was the very essence of a team player -- quiet, unassuming and always ready to compliment a teammate for a key block. Gale was an extraordinary man who overcame a great deal of adversity during his NFL career and life. The ‘Kansas Comet’ burst onto the scene in the National Football League and captured the attention of all of America. Despite playing only 68 NFL games because of an injury-shortened career, Gale was a clear-cut -- and first-ballot -- Hall of Famer for his accomplishments on the field and for the man of character he was in life.”
SPORTS-REMEMBERING-GALE-SAYERS-CHICAGO-BEARS-10-TB.jpg
SPORTS-REMEMBERING-GALE-SAYERS-CHICAGO-BEARS-3-TB.jpg
SPORTS-REMEMBERING-GALE-SAYERS-CHICAGO-BEARS-4-TB.jpg
SPORTS-REMEMBERING-GALE-SAYERS-CHICAGO-BEARS-5-TB.jpg
SPORTS-REMEMBERING-GALE-SAYERS-CHICAGO-BEARS-7-TB.jpg
SPORTS-REMEMBERING-GALE-SAYERS-CHICAGO-BEARS-6-TB.jpg
SPORTS-REMEMBERING-GALE-SAYERS-CHICAGO-BEARS-1-TB.jpg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!