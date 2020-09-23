Watch now: Chicago Bears leaders, teammates and fans honor Gale Sayers after his death at age 77

“I played with Gale, covered (Walter) Payton, and I covered a lot of guys over the years. If I wanted one player for a season, I’d take Walter Payton. But if I wanted a player for one play -- one play -- I’ll take Gale Sayers above every running back I’ve seen, whether it be Jimmy Brown or O.J. Simpson or anybody. There was nobody quicker and could cut. He had a knack of being able to be in the air and swing his leg over and come down going in a different direction. That’s the best way I can put it. If I wanted a player for one play, I’ll take Gale Sayers.”

Bears teammate Mike Ditka on Sayers' six-touchdown game in 1965, at the Bears 100 celebration

"I don’t think people even understood it. They didn’t understand it. I can’t tell you. He looked like he was gliding. The field was muddy, fellas. Everybody was slipping and sliding except him. It was the most unbelievable exhibition I’ve ever seen in the history of the game. There probably was nothing like it.”

Bears teammate Dick Butkus, who was drafted in the first round with Sayers in 1965, on their first training camp together (from the Bears 100 celebration)