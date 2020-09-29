Watch now: Chicago Bears players express concern, optimism after 3 Tennessee Titans players test positive for COVID-19

The NFL hasn’t operated in a bubble like the NBA’s, NHL’s and WNBA’s secure zones, but Johnson painted a similar picture of isolation for road games.

“Just grab your food and go to your room,” Johnson said. "Ain’t nothing else to do. I mean, you can’t go out. … It’s really just getting your food, going back, watching film, whatever, just staying more to yourself.

“We take temperatures and stuff like that the day of the game. Everything’s pretty safe.”

Still, the Bears, like other teams, will be keeping watch to see how the situation develops in the coming days and weeks, and whether other positive tests pop up.

“Just as a league in general I think that we’ve been doing a stellar job the first three weeks,” Gipson said, “so for this to happen now it’s a bit concerning.

"I’m pretty sure the NFL will act swiftly and control it -- and hopefully they can -- but, like I said, we can only control the things in Chicago. I know that wearing masks and taking the necessary steps and precautions, we’ve been doing them. Hopefully every team continues to do that, man, so we can continue to play the game that we love.