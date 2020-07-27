Watch now: Column: Turning up the fake noise at Wrigley Field drowns out the Cubs-Brewers chirping, but MLB’s mandate strikes the wrong chord

“Look, we’re trying to win, they’re trying to win,” he said. “We’re competing. We’re not going to be quiet when something happens we don’t like, and neither are they. And we normally don’t hear much of that stuff to be honest. We’re going to hear more of it now. We’ve all got to get used to that.”

Counsell noted the umpires also will have to deal with the occasional chirping that accompanies bad calls, as C.B. Bucknor discovered Saturday after he made quite a few. Nothing is off the record in a baseball dugout, a cardinal rule since the game was invented.

MLB, in its infinite wisdom, decided the solution to the chirping issue was to get the Cubs to turn up the Wrigley speakers on the fake crowd noise. The Cubs initially were concerned about making it too loud for their neighbors, a claim I had to take with a grain of salt given my nonstop campaign to get them to TURN IT DOWN so we don’t lose our hearing in the press box.

But the Cubs decided to test things before Sunday’s game, cranking up the speakers in both the upper and lower decks after using only the lower-deck speakers during the first two games.