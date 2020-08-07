Watch now: Eric Burks, owner of Burks' Sportscards, talks about the changes in sport cards business during the pandemic

The center of Burks' success are his two Facebook group pages, one where he hosts cards for auction that users can bid on and one for higher-end cards with a fixed "buy it now" option.

"I didn't start the Facebook group right away when I opened in 2016 and I had a friend recommend an auction page. At the time, I didn't have too much money and so I was doing 300-400 listings a week on that. I wasn't making a whole bunch but it was a way to cover rent and stabilize the business," Burks said. "As things have gotten better, I've slowly retracted it a bit. I would say I do about 100 cards a week now but I'm also doing more on the buy-it-now."

The groups, with about 2,000 combined members, have extended the reach of the shop across the country.

"It is beyond Illinois. I have guys in California, New York, Pittsburgh, Virginia and all around the board. Not everyone is active all the time and when I post something rarer or more high-end, you see a lot of people come out," Burks said.

Burks has seen basketball replace baseball as the sport customers are hunting for and prices can skyrocket from simply a prospect having a great game.