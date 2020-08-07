Watch now: Eric Burks, owner of Burks' Sportscards, talks about the changes in sport cards business during the pandemic

DECATUR — At the height of the initial surge of coronavirus cases in March, Eric Burks found himself exactly where he didn't want to be — in the hospital.
Burks, the owner of Burks' Sportscards in Decatur, was hospitalized with an infection for two days and at the time, his shop was closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions on non-essential business.
"It turned out to be almost in a blessing in disguise, being in the hospital. I was laid up and couldn't do anything, but in that processes I was able to grab some boxes (of cards) and really get organized," he said.
That time of preparation proved to be vital as over the weeks and months that the quarantine stretched on, the prices and interest in sports cards grew immensely and Burks saw incredible growth at the same time many business were struggling.
"I think people were bored and decided to rip some cards and they really see what you got. Sealed boxes started to explode (in price) and people started buying more and more," he said. "I was able to increase my business during the pandemic. I would say that period between March and June was probably the best three months I've had in my business. I was doing better at home than I was with the shop open. It was really crazy."
The center of Burks' success are his two Facebook group pages, one where he hosts cards for auction that users can bid on and one for higher-end cards with a fixed "buy it now" option.
"I didn't start the Facebook group right away when I opened in 2016 and I had a friend recommend an auction page. At the time, I didn't have too much money and so I was doing 300-400 listings a week on that. I wasn't making a whole bunch but it was a way to cover rent and stabilize the business," Burks said. "As things have gotten better, I've slowly retracted it a bit. I would say I do about 100 cards a week now but I'm also doing more on the buy-it-now."
The groups, with about 2,000 combined members, have extended the reach of the shop across the country.
"It is beyond Illinois. I have guys in California, New York, Pittsburgh, Virginia and all around the board. Not everyone is active all the time and when I post something rarer or more high-end, you see a lot of people come out," Burks said.
Burks has seen basketball replace baseball as the sport customers are hunting for and prices can skyrocket from simply a prospect having a great game.
"Baseketball has by far taken over. Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, there are so many guys in basketball right now," he said. "I cannot go more than a day without checking prices. It is the stock market of cards right now. A guy like (Denver Nuggets center) Bol Bol had a good scrimmage game about a week and half ago and his prices went from $3 for a base card all the way up to $50 at its peak. And they stay around the $20-25 level now."
While his online sales have skyrocketed, his store is busier than ever as well. On Saturday, the shop will participate in National Baseball Card Day, put on my trading card maker Topps. Customers stopping in between noon and 3 p.m. will receive a complementary pack of cards, while his supplies last.
"(National Baseball Card Day) reminds people about the store and it shows my appreciation for those customers I already have as well as trying to get new people into (card collecting), too," Burks said.
Burks commends his loyal customer base that was supportive following his hospitalization.
"I was down and out, limping around with crutches, working from home, but the (card shipments) kept coming. Stuff was getting delivered right to my house and I had a lot of my customers pulling right up to my house. I was doing curbside service right at my door. I was finding different ways to make it happen," Burks said. "There were so many people that helped me and supported me through that. They are still supporting me and honestly I have gotten closer with them during this.
"It was all we had, all we had was the dealing and talking cards and they are really some true friends."
Burks feels the trading card market could continue to grow as word spreads about the hobby's possibilities.
"I didn't foresee this happening and I was surprised that I was able to survive it. I'm trying to appeal to everybody and give everyone a good deal," he said. "I think (trading card sales) are getting a lot more publicized. I can't keep boxes in stock anymore and I know if I post up certain cards they will be gone in a minute. That is so mind boggling to me with where I was just a couple years ago where I was really running on fumes. It is a beautiful things. A little bit is knowledge and a little bit is luck."
