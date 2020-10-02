Watch now: Six months later, Central Illinois sports-related businesses still grappling with COVID-19 restrictions

"And we also got into the signage — keeping six feet apart and wash your hands — and so the schools are preparing for coming back and so that was big."

Hobbs' personal training businesses began using an app called TrainHeroic that he and his staff used to give clients workout videos and reach out to explain how to do the workouts from home.

"That helped in getting the regular kids back in during the shutdown," Hobbs said. "Since we have been able to open our doors officially, we have actually done pretty well. We are lucky enough to deal with some athletes who are very serious about what they do and they want to train and they have a good mindset. If they can't play the sport, they know they still need to be training because if you are not then someone else is going to pass you up."

Crawford's has had to eliminate about half of its in-store tables to accommodate social distancing, but the community has helped with an increase in pick-up ordering.

"We had a lot of people say that they were going to support us in whatever way they can when we had to close and could only do carryout and delivery," Jones said. "People who never do carry-out before tried it to support us. The community came together and allowed us to continue and we have a strong following and we really appreciate that."