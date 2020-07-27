Watch now: Starship Billiards, gutted by fire, leaves long Decatur legacy

DECATUR — Serena Black was asleep when she heard the news about Starship Billiards. A late-night call from her mother let her know that the pool hall that hosts many youth and amateur pool leagues was on fire.
Black, a Warrensburg-Latham High School and recent Millikin University graduate, has competed at the highest levels of youth billiards, including representing the United States in the Atlantic Challenge Cup, an event similar to golf's Ryder Cup that pits an American team against an international squad. She has played at Starship since she was 12 years old and thought of it as a second home.
"I went into panic mode and my first mistake was that I got on Facebook and I saw the live footage of Starship going up in flames. I sat there kind of in shock and it hit me," Black said. "I cried and I went down and told my dad. I couldn’t get back to sleep.
"It was more than just a pool hall. It was a place that families could gather for a night of fun as well as the youth and people of all ages."
The loss of Starship Billiards in the early hours of June 1 has been felt throughout the Decatur billiards and pool community. The 13 tables housed in Starship were about 40% of the tables available for league play in Decatur. At the time of the fire, the facility was closed for pool play because of the COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings.
"I drove by Starship the night that it burned, before it started on fire, and I looked over there and it was all dark and closed up and I thought, 'What a waste to not have that going,'" said Terry Beer, head coach of Millikin's billiards club, Big Blue Billiards. "And then the next morning I see that it burned to the ground. I was sickened. It was like my home had burned. I think we all felt that way."
Dave Carr, the former director of the Decatur Housing Authority, is a certified Billiard Congress of America instructor and involved with the youth and junior leagues that were held at Starship.
"For a lot of the juniors, like Serena, they grew up playing pool at Starship and many of them have not really played other places. Starship has been the home and the growing-up home for a lot of your junior players and some adults," Carr said. "They had 13 tables and had over 90 teams in four different leagues playing out of there on a daily basis.
"The loss, which goes beyond the heartache for the owners and the staff who worked there for many years and years, is incalculable for the pool community of Decatur. There is no place existing that can fill that gap immediately."
Beer, Carr and other billiards supporters in Decatur are hoping to find a temporary location that will allow junior and league play to continue unabated.
"When the shock (of the fire) had worn off, there was movement in the background among the movers and the shakers in the pool community to try to get some type of stop gap location to replace the tables or come close to replacing the tables that we lost at Starship," Beer said. "There are several ideas out there and I can’t say too much about them now but I hope we can get something done before too long. We are hoping that the fall leagues start with some type of location that will temporarily replace Starship."
A strength of Starship was the family-friendly atmosphere that housed a sport that, at times, faced an unfavorable reputation from TV and movies.
"Billiards has had a bad reputation for a long time but it hasn’t been like that for more than 30 years," Beer said. "People think that pool is gambling and that’s just not true. It’s not widespread at all. I play tons of pool in normal conditions and I can think of just two times that there were people that were gambling. It was nice at Starship that they could come in with their mom or dad and it was a family-friendly environment."
Messages to Starship's owner Dave Shanle to participate in this story were unreturned and the cause of the fire is currently undetermined pending an investigation. Starship’s Decatur location also has a sister location in Springfield which is currently open.
Along with youth leagues, Starship was home to Big Blue Billiards, which started in 2019. The college team bridged the gap for Millikin students that had participated in youth leagues and wanted to continue while in college.
"Starship was our home base. Dave Shanle was very kind and gave us table time to play our matches as well as practice there," Beer said.
Alex Romer, a senior mathematics major at Millikin, will be team captain next season and knows year two for the team will be a challenge.
"It is going to be tough," he said. "We had a great relationship and it was a very good base for us. I think we have a good core of players that will stick with us wherever we play. The hardest thing will be to find a new place for our younger players because Starship was the perfect place to introduce them to the sport."
Kim Jones, league operator for the Central Illinois American Poolplayers Association pool leagues, had to find new homes for 65 teams (about 520 players) following the loss of Starship.
"I saw the news on Facebook and I was in disbelief. I could not believe what I was seeing," she said. "I felt so bad for the owners and staff. Over the years, we have created a great bond with them and they have done a lot for the pool community."
Several local establishments have added or are in the process of adding tables, including the Decatur Elks Club, the New Back Door restaurant and Spare Time Lanes, Jones said.
“During the shutdown, several places remodeled and some added tables. They upgraded tables with new cloth and rails. What they have done has shown me that they feel the pool community is important also," she said.
Despite the setback of losing Starship, Jones said she sees the popularity of pool and billiards growing in Decatur.
"I think pool, as far as an amateur sport, has surpassed golf and bowling," Jones said. "I know that in Central Illinois it is one of the most popular amateur sports available to people. With the handicapping system that we’ve got, you don’t have to be the best player and you can win.
"The benefit to pool is that you don’t have to be the most athletic person. You can start when you are 10 and still be playing when you are 80 years old. I’m hoping in my lifetime that it will have the same respect as pro golfers would have. Some of the billiards rooms like Starship really created that positive spin on the sport."
