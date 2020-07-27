Watch now: Starship Billiards, gutted by fire, leaves long Decatur legacy

Beer, Carr and other billiards supporters in Decatur are hoping to find a temporary location that will allow junior and league play to continue unabated.

"When the shock (of the fire) had worn off, there was movement in the background among the movers and the shakers in the pool community to try to get some type of stop gap location to replace the tables or come close to replacing the tables that we lost at Starship," Beer said. "There are several ideas out there and I can’t say too much about them now but I hope we can get something done before too long. We are hoping that the fall leagues start with some type of location that will temporarily replace Starship."

A strength of Starship was the family-friendly atmosphere that housed a sport that, at times, faced an unfavorable reputation from TV and movies.

"Billiards has had a bad reputation for a long time but it hasn’t been like that for more than 30 years," Beer said. "People think that pool is gambling and that’s just not true. It’s not widespread at all. I play tons of pool in normal conditions and I can think of just two times that there were people that were gambling. It was nice at Starship that they could come in with their mom or dad and it was a family-friendly environment."