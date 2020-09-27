Watch now: ‘That’s a fun way to win a game’: Nick Foles’ familiar magic and 3 fourth-quarter TD passes spark the Chicago Bears’ comeback upset

Kicker Cairo Santos yanked a 46-yard field-goal attempt to end the opening drive.

Pro Bowl punt returner Tarik Cohen blew out his ACL -- on a fair catch.

They had two second-half touchdown passes overturned on replay review. One, to Allen Robinson, was instead ruled an interception. The other to Miller became an incompletion and a deflating turnover on downs.

It was the kind of afternoon when just about everything seemed to be going haywire, an off-kilter detour with the potential to trigger resignation for even the most resilient of teams.

Especially after the starting quarterback was benched in the third quarter of Week 3.

Yet somehow the Bears touched down at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday night with a 3-0 record because they found ways to make it their day.

“We’ve got a resilient group of guys whose faith never wavered,” said safety Tashaun Gipson, who sealed the win with an interception on the Falcons’ final drive. “When you sign up for this, you see the names on the paper and you see the accolades, but it’s the little things that make this group special.”

Faith