'We grew up a lot': What IHSA coaches and athletes learned during an unusual fall season

"I was 99 percent certain we were not going to have a season, so to be able to have one that was conducted safely and allowed the girls an opportunity to compete and succeed was awesome," he said.

There were both positives and negatives that came from the unique guidelines.

Morton cross country season was a major success, with the girls winning conference, regional and sectional titles. The boys also won the Mid-Illini and regionals, then placed second to Metamora in sectionals before capturing the unofficial "state" championship at the Shazam Racing 2020 XC Championships.

But the Potters were hit hard all season by contact tracing. The only time they competed with a full boys and girls lineup was at regionals.

"It was difficult to navigate all the quarantines and restrictions, but the kids are really malleable, they learn quickly and they adapt," said Morton coach Joel Zehr. "When we had kids on quarantine, (we were) checking with them to make sure they were part of the team. Whether we were scattered all over the place or we were gathered together for practice, our message was, 'We are one team.' And they did a phenomenal job of that."

Larger races were competed in flights, negating teams from running as a pack and feeding off each other.