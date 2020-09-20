‘What am I doing? I’m supposed to be there!’ How Chicago Bears superfans will deal with spending Sundays away from Soldier Field this season.

“After I booked the flight, I’m trying to think, ‘OK, the Bears lost the last time I went to Seattle. Did I sit on the left side of the plane?’ ” he said. “I’m like, ‘What am I doing? I’m not even trying to do this as a joke. I’m like seriously thinking this. I need to get out of this habit.’ ”

His superstitions, of course, come from wanting to do whatever he can to help get a victory for the Bears, whom he first watched in person in the late 1970s when his dad, Dan, started taking him to games. Being at the games also gives him the feeling he’s contributing -- and that’s part of what will make this season so hard.

“When I’m at a game, I know I don’t have control over it, but I feel like I have some control over it,” Zywicki said. “(Now) I’m afraid the TV is going to go out and I’m not going to be able to see it.”

Contributing to the team is the same reason Wachter gets up in the wee hours of the morning to spend 45 minutes painting his face as part of his Bearman costume.

At 5:30 a.m., he is the first one to arrive to the Chicago Bears Tailgating Club’s private lot, where he’ll have some drinks before he completes his transformation into the most well-known Bears fan character, complete with a real bear head on top of his own.