‘What am I doing? I’m supposed to be there!’ How Chicago Bears superfans will deal with spending Sundays away from Soldier Field this season.

The pre-gameday sleep was almost always bad.
Tim Shanley tossed and turned wondering what he had forgotten to do in preparation for hosting hundreds of tailgaters the next morning.
Don Wachter, better known as Bearman, went to bed at 9 p.m. so he could get enough sleep for his 3 a.m. wakeup call, but his slumber often was interrupted by nervous thoughts about his early-morning facepainting endeavor that waited.
Paul Zywicki occasionally had anxiety dreams, such as the ones in which you show up to an exam and realize you haven’t studied all year. Except his nightmare was he woke up and saw the Chicago Bears game already was on TV -- without him in the stands.
“What am I doing?” Zywicki would think to himself. “I’m supposed to be there!”
That bad dream is about to come true for all Bears fans at noon Sunday as Soldier Field opens for the 2020 season without a crowd because of COVID-19 precautions.
The Bears are one of 26 NFL teams that held or will hold their home openers without fans in the stands. Bears players and coaches found out last week at Ford Field in Detroit that it’s an odd experience to play in a stadium that hummed only with recorded crowd noise.
But for a fan like Zywicki, who said he last missed a home game in 1981 -- nearly 18 years before Bears rookies Cole Kmet and Jaylon Johnson were born -- not being in his seat at kickoff is “completely insane.”
“I told Don he should get dressed up and we should go bang on the door at Soldier Field for three hours until they let us in,” Zywicki said.
Per Chicago rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, that won’t happen. But Bears Chairman George McCaskey holds out hope the city will accept a plan for having fans later in the season. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Friday there’s less than a 50% chance the Bears will be able to host fans at all this year, noting the Bears need to better communicate a safe plan for doing so.
Until then, the Bears will try to keep fan engagement alive with various gameday initiatives, including military salutes, pre-recorded national anthem guests and season-ticket holder Zoom calls during games. And fans must figure out how to adjust to the foreign feeling of not trekking to the lakefront nearly every other fall Sunday.
Some, such as Wachter and Zywicki, will gather with friends at smaller backyard tailgates. Some, like Shanley, will watch the game with family. All three might rest a little better on Saturday nights now, but they’d gladly trade back the sleep.
“I should be up at 3 in the morning, pacing the floor with anxiety, and I’m (going to be) in the fetal position drooling on the pillow,” Shanley said. “It’s very strange.”
Part of the team
The superstitions come naturally to a fan as committed as Zywicki.
If the Bears win while he’s wearing a particular outfit, he’ll wear it again the next week. One time, a friend was eating peanuts and the Bears won, so his friend sent the rest of the bag with Zywicki to the next game in Cincinnati.
Zywicki, 52, of Des Plaines, said he has traveled to every road game since the second week of the 2002 season, giving him a grand total of 363 straight games attended -- that’s home, away, preseason and postseason -- before he missed Sunday’s victory over the Lions in Detroit. The Bears are not able to confirm games attended streaks, but Wachter, Zywicki and Shanley all speak of the others’ feats.
The night before every road game, Zywicki drinks two Crown Royals at the hotel bar, which he admits probably helps him more than it helps the Bears. As he was preparing for a flight to see the Bears play the Seahawks in Seattle, he caught himself.
“After I booked the flight, I’m trying to think, ‘OK, the Bears lost the last time I went to Seattle. Did I sit on the left side of the plane?’ ” he said. “I’m like, ‘What am I doing? I’m not even trying to do this as a joke. I’m like seriously thinking this. I need to get out of this habit.’ ”
His superstitions, of course, come from wanting to do whatever he can to help get a victory for the Bears, whom he first watched in person in the late 1970s when his dad, Dan, started taking him to games. Being at the games also gives him the feeling he’s contributing -- and that’s part of what will make this season so hard.
“When I’m at a game, I know I don’t have control over it, but I feel like I have some control over it,” Zywicki said. “(Now) I’m afraid the TV is going to go out and I’m not going to be able to see it.”
Contributing to the team is the same reason Wachter gets up in the wee hours of the morning to spend 45 minutes painting his face as part of his Bearman costume.
At 5:30 a.m., he is the first one to arrive to the Chicago Bears Tailgating Club’s private lot, where he’ll have some drinks before he completes his transformation into the most well-known Bears fan character, complete with a real bear head on top of his own.
“I do a little bit of drinking but I shut it off because as Bearman I want to have all of my senses and it doesn’t look good,” said Wachter, 58, of Plainfield. “And another thing is, it’s hard to go to the bathroom with the costume.”
By 9 a.m., he’s in full costume and taking photos with fans, who know him from games over the years. Wachter, who last year was part of the inaugural three-person class of the Ford Hall of Fans at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, said he last missed a home game on Christmas Eve in 1995. He’ll stop for whoever asks him for a photo on the way to his seat, which is next to Zywicki.
Once there, he savors his interactions with Bears players, coaches and executives.
Former general manager Phil Emery shook his hand. Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson plays catch with the crowd -- “the coolest thing,” Wachter said. Coach Matt Nagy doesn’t give high-fives, but he’ll pump his fist toward their section by the Bears player tunnel after wins.
And one time defensive lineman Akiem Hicks presented him with a $100 restaurant gift card and thanked Wachter for backing the team.
“I was overwhelmed when he came up to me,” Wachter said of Hicks.
That’s a feeling that will be hard to match from afar.
Shanley, the owner of the Bears-themed Da Bus and creator of the Chicago Bears Tailgating Club, travels 16,000 miles a year to make his contribution.
A Chicago native, the 60-year-old moved to Austin, Texas, 12 years ago but still travels back for every home game to run a private tailgate party that draws hundreds. He said he has been to 36 straight home openers and has missed just eight home games since 1984.
Shanley, who has competed twice on the Food Network’s “Tailgate Warriors,” flies into Chicago on Friday nights, spends Saturday making sure the food menu and parking lot are in order, and then arrives on site by 6 a.m. Sunday to get people parked and the food cooking.
When the COVID-19 pandemic first started to unfold, Shanley felt pressure to figure out how the tailgate could continue with food safety and social distancing measures. But phase 4 regulations in Illinois won’t allow it, and Shanley doesn’t plan to reopen this year even if allowed later.
“I just felt it would seem defiant and in your face, like nothing matters to us,” Shanley said. “Sometimes there’s a little more in life than what we do, even though this is a huge part of our lives. It’s a fiber. It’s a thread. Thirty-seven years -- think about that.”
Connected from afar
The Bears gameday staff has two goals as they embark on this bizarre season at Soldier Field -- try to make the game feel as normal as possible for players and try to keep the connection with fans alive.
The team will play the league-provided crowd noise track at the mandated decibel levels. But they will also do player introductions and play on the video board the national anthem, which will be prerecorded at Soldier Field for each game with special guests and a color guard. It will start with Jim Cornelison’s recently recorded anthem. New public address announcer Tim Sinclair will still announce the game, though he likely won’t use old announcer Jim Riebandt’s “There’s a time out...on the field” call for now, he told the Tribune earlier this week.
The Bears still will do the in-game military salute, sharing before kickoff the person they will honor and then using video footage of that person on the videoboard during the game. They will select season-ticket holders to do an in-game Zoom call, and put that on the board so they can cheer in the stadium from afar.
Gameday programs and flip cards will be available on the Bears mobile app, and the Bears have created a virtual-reality filter on Instagram to make fans look -- and feel -- as if they are on the sidelines at Soldier Field. The team’s social media channels will be filled with stadium feeds, including warm-ups, huddles and introductions.
“This is the kickoff of our season, and this is a big deal, and we want to keep it that way,” said Scott Hagel, Bears senior vice president of marketing and communications. “We want to try to do as much as we can to keep the energy -- knowing that we’re missing 60,000 of our best friends. But we’re going to do the best we can to bring them in in virtual ways, to share with them at their homes in virtual ways, so that with the Bears experience, we still feel that connectivity.”
The fans, of course, are interested to see how it all looks and sounds.
“If they’re going to have crowd noise at Soldier Field, if they miss a field goal, they should have the crowd chanting, ‘Robbie! Robbie!’ ” Zywicki joked, referencing fans' continued displeasure with the Bears' 2016 split from kicker Robbie Gould.
Wachter and Zywicki will watch the Week 2 game at a backyard gathering in Joliet. Wachter doesn’t know if he’ll wear his costume because he can eat better and isn’t as hot in normal clothes.
For the Week 1 Lions game that broke Zywicki’s games-attended streak, the duo went to a fellow tailgater’s property in Cedar Lake, Ind., where the host set up two TVs, a buffet of food and chairs outside his RV under canopies for a small group of friends and family.
Zywicki said watching the game on TV felt like an out of body experience. When the Bears were down 17 points in the third quarter, he told himself at least he wouldn’t be swearing the entire flight back. When Mitch Trubisky threw for three touchdowns in the fourth quarter in the 27-23 comeback victory, Zywicki told himself, “I should have been there!”
Wachter, as usual, was by his side.
“It was important for me to spend last Sunday with Paul,” Wachter said. “It was history, but it was bad history. Here was a guy watching a Bears game on TV, which hasn’t happened for 18 years. But it will be strange watching it this Sunday and seeing an empty Soldier Field. That’s going to be the really weird thing.”
This Sunday, Shanley plans to go to a friend’s backyard in Austin with a cabana and a pool. He’ll get out his Bears dinnerware, make ceviche and grilled shrimp and drink wine -- much more high end than his usual tailgating setup. And he’ll be with his wife and twin 12-year-old daughters, a rarity during normal seasons.
“My wife has a sense of humor, and she kind of looked at me with her eyebrows up like, ‘Oh, you’re going to be around all year?’ ” Shanley said. “Watching (my daughters) watch the game was really impressive last Sunday. She jokes about me being home, but I think they’re going to have some fun with me.”
The family time is nice, but Shanley feels some sadness watching his friends in the Chicago area breaking off for smaller group gatherings.
“I feel the isolation because I built this (tailgating) thing, and I’m on the outside looking in now,” said Shanley, who hopes to return to Chicago for at least one gathering this season. “You talk about a real strange feeling.”
Nagy on Friday recognized the difficulty fans will have being away from Soldier Field during his daily news conference.
“All our great fans in Chicago, just the energy they bring for us and the excitement that we have at Soldier Field, you (won’t) have that,” Nagy said. “But we do know that we have the support behind us. That means a lot to our guys.”
All three superfans remain hopeful they’ll still see the inside of Soldier Field this year, pointing to the handful of teams that already are allowing a limited capacity into their stadiums. Thinking too much about a full season on the outside brings up more of that fan anxiety.
“What would really hurt, and I hate to say this, is if they don’t let us go to any games this season and then the Bears win the division and then go to the Super Bowl,” Wachter said. “That would really hurt not being able to experience that. We’ve been waiting for this for so long.”
Of course, if the only way to support the Bears this season is in front of the TV, that’s where they’ll be. Even if it feels like a dream.
