What exactly happened Thursday at Halas Hall? And what does it mean for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans? 7 important questions surrounding the Chicago Bears’ COVID-19 issues.

The Titans experienced an extended COVID-19 outbreak earlier this season, which forced their Week 4 game against the Steelers to be moved to Week 7. As a result, the Titans' Week 7 bye was pushed up three weeks. The Titans also had their Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills pushed back two days, from a Sunday afternoon to a Tuesday night, because of COVID-19 cases that popped up.
Elsewhere in the NFL, the New Engaland Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game in Week 4 was bumped from a Sunday to a Monday after both teams had positive COVID-19 tests in the week leading up to the game. That schedule change also forced the Chiefs' Week 5 game against the Bills to be bumped from a Thursday night to a Monday evening. The Patriots' Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos was pushed back after Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19.
With each necessary change because of COVID-19 concerns, the NFL schedule makers also have had to make additional rearrangements to the overall schedule, a web of adjustments that ultimately affected nine other teams in addition to the Titans, Chiefs, Patriots, Bills, Steelers and Broncos.
All those schedule modifications also increase the degree of difficulty for any subsequent changes that might be needed as the season goes forward.
If the Bears-Titans game couldn’t be played as scheduled, it undoubtedly would affect the Titans on multiple levels with their Week 10 game slated for Thursday night against the Colts.
The league has shown few urges to add a Week 18 to the back end of its schedule to account for COVID-19-related postponements and adjustments. As of now, that option is considered a last resort.