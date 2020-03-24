What the Cubs answered — the leadoff hitter, the 5th starter — and what they didn’t — the 26th man, the bullpen — during spring training

Fifth starter

It seemed axiomatic that Tyler Chatwood would have the inside track on the fifth rotation spot, based on his $13 million salary and tough adjustment in training his arm to recuperate as a reliever.

Still, Chatwood displayed glimpses of why the Cubs signed him to a three-year, $38.5 million contract before the 2018 season. He showed enough confidence not to rely solely on his 96 mph fastball and incorporated his secondary pitches with varying degrees of effectiveness.

Perhaps the biggest stride was that Chatwood worked out of trouble and avoided the big innings and bouts of wildness that caused him to be removed from the rotation midway through 2018.

Alec Mills, who is out of options, could be a valuable swingman on the pitching staff and statistically pitched better than Chatwood this spring.

New boss

Aside from bringing in a portable basketball hoop stand with seven rims before one workout, David Ross has been the businesslike leader Cubs President Theo Epstein sought after severing ties with Joe Maddon.

No one got hurt during live batting practice, and rundowns were executed precisely in games.