⚾ While Major League Baseball considers a plan to play the entire 2020 season in Arizona, here are some other suggestions for a potential condensed schedule

But this would require flawless medical testing, ironclad security and a complete buy-in from players who could be separated from their families for up to 4\u00bd months.

Reported proposals such as an electronic strike zone, seven-inning doubleheaders and no mound visits from the catcher or pitching coach are secondary to the need to protect players, coaches, managers and essential staffers.

Chase Field, home of the Diamondbacks since 1998, is a logical choice to host games because of its spacious amenities and retractable roof. But creating enough distance could be an issue in many of the smaller minor-league and spring training dugouts, where the manager and coaches often sit outside in folding chairs.

MLB appears determined to salvage a season, as evidenced by efforts to establish some rules in the event the season starts.

But even if it does, it would be accompanied by an asterisk. So why not wait a little longer to see if a season can be salvaged and not limited to Arizona?

Health conditions permitting, an 85- to 100-game schedule could start after the All-Star Game, currently scheduled for July 14 at Dodger Stadium, and stretch into late October.