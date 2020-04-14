White Sox are prepared for whatever changes are coming to the 2020 season — including empty stadiums: ‘Players have to be understanding and a little bit lenient, as well as MLB’

Lucas Giolito was locked in.
The White Sox ace went the distance Aug. 21, allowing just three hits while striking out 12 in a 4-0 victory against the first-place Twins in front of 31,389 last season at Target Field in Minneapolis.
It was a big-time performance in front of a big audience.
If there’s baseball in 2020, there is a good chance games will take place without any fans in the stands as a precautionary step to combat the spread of COVID-19.
While the preference always is to play in front of a crowd, Giolito said the players would make the necessary adjustments.
“For me, personally, I really love to feed off the crowd’s energy, whether that’s at home and everyone’s rooting for me or if we’re on the road and I want to shut all the other fans up,” he said during a March 31 conference call. “I like that part of the game. I think it’s a big part of the game. The more fans that are packed into a stadium, the more exciting a game can be, the more it adds to it.
"But at the same time, we’re all used to playing those back-field games, chain-link fence league games. We’ve done it coming up through the minor leagues. We even do it in spring training, at times. I don’t think it has too much of an effect, if things matter, if games matter, I think we’d be able to go and get it done with or without fans in the stadium. But I’d definitely prefer to have fans. We’ll see what we’ll be able to make happen.”
Major League Baseball is considering “numerous contingency plans” for 2020, the league said in a statement last Tuesday.
The statement came after multiple reports of MLB exploring the possibility of playing in May or June without fans in attendance at the 10 spring training ballparks in the Phoenix area and Chase Field, home of the Diamondbacks. MLB said in the statement it had not “settled on that option or developed a detailed plan.”
“The health and safety of our employees, players, fans and the public at large are paramount,” the statement read in part, “and we are not ready at this time to endorse any particular format for staging games in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the coronavirus.”
That plan reportedly could include sequestering teams in hotels for up to 4\u00bd months away from their families.
Another option surfaced Friday in a report by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, which would send teams back to their spring homes in the Cactus (Arizona) and Grapefruit (Florida) leagues. That proposal, which features major realignment, also includes no fans in the stands.
Giolito, left fielder Eloy Jimenez, shortstop Tim Anderson and catcher James McCann discussed the scenario of playing in empty stadiums during recent conference calls.
“For me, playing with fans is motivating,” Jimenez said last Tuesday. “That’s why I want to play every single day hard for them and I enjoy talking to them. I don’t know what it’s going to be (like) to play without fans there.”
McCann recalled a small crowd and quiet ballpark for a makeup game last season.
“Every player comments on how strange that feels not to have fans in the stands,” McCann said Friday. “Talking about an entire season? That was one game (last season). That would be very odd.”
Still, McCann said he thinks he’d be up for it.
“Players have to be understanding and a little bit lenient, as well as MLB,” McCann said. "If there was a situation where we start the season without fans with plans to bring fans in, that would be the best case scenario.”
Anderson is using part of baseball’s current pause to mentally prepare for the possible change.
“We know that’s going to be a possibility, so I’m prepared now,” Anderson said April 3. “Thinking about, I guess I’ll just have to go out of the way to bring energy and just putting yourself in a different mind frame.
“It will be different but now that we have time to think about it, I’m sure I’ll be prepared when the time does come.”
