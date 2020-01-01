White Sox are the most improved. Cubs are stuck in neutral. And the Indians and Cardinals are making moves. Tracking the offseason moves in the AL and NL Central.

On Dec. 13, catcher Austin Romine signed a one-year deal, reportedly for $4 million. He hit .281 with eight homers and 35 RBIs in 72 games with the Yankees last season. On Dec. 21, the Tigers signed first baseman C.J. Cron and second baseman Jonathan Schoop. Both were one-year deals for $6.1 million, according to reports. The two bring power to the Tigers, combining for 48 homers and 137 RBIs for the Twins last season. The Tigers lost 114 games last season, finishing last in the Central.

The Twins won 101 games and the division by eight games in 2019 -- and so far their offseason moves have been minor. The team signed former All-Star catcher Alex Avila to a one-year, $4.25 million deal to back up Mitch Garver. Avila, who played for the White Sox in 2016 and the Cubs in 2017, played in 63 games for the Diamondbacks last season. The Twins also added veteran right-handed reliever Tyler Clippard and re-signed Sergio Romo, who was 2-1 with 20 saves and 60 strikeouts over 60\u2153 innings in 65 appearances last season for the Marlins and the Twins. Pitcher Jake Odorizzi accepted a reported $17.8 million qualifying offer on Nov. 14. Odorizzi was an All-Star in 2019. He set career highs in wins (15) and strikeouts (178) while finishing with a 3.51 ERA.