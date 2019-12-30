White Sox finalize $55.5 million, 3-year deal with Keuchel

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox and former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel finalized a $55.5 million, three-year contract on Monday.

Keuchel will earn $18 million in salary each of the next three seasons. The White Sox hold a $20 million option for 2023 with a $1.5 million buyout.

The 31-year-old left-hander won the AL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015 but struggled to find work last offseason as a free agent. He signed a roughly $13 million, one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves in June and went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA for the NL East champions.

The long-bearded veteran joins catcher Yasmani Grandal and slugger Edwin Encarnación as major additions to the White Sox this offseason. Grandal signed a $73 million, four-year contract with Chicago last month, and Encarnación agreed last week to a $12 million, one-year deal.

The White Sox also brought back slugger Jose Abreu on a $50 million, three-year deal, acquired outfielder Nomar Mazara from the Texas Rangers and added lefty starter Gio Gonzalez on a $5 million, one-year contract that includes a 2021 option.