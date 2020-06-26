Who will be on the Chicago Cubs’ 30-man roster on opening day? Here are the locks — and players who are on the bubble.

Sadler is out of minor-league options and pitched well for the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers last season. Megill, a Rule 5 selection, must stay on the major-league roster for 50 days or be offered to the Padres. Tepera and Winkler have minor-league options. Brothers, a left-hander, overcame the control problems he suffered in spring 2016.

Descalso is guaranteed a prorated portion of his $2.5 million salary, but playing time might be hard to find. Despite Descalso’s financial status, Ross didn’t guarantee him a spot shortly before spring training was suspended.

Other considerations

The roster must be trimmed to 28 players after two weeks of the season and to 26 four days later.

If the Cubs have a rough start, expect trade talks to escalate with the deadline pushed back to Aug. 31. They could use more financial flexibility for the future as they try to avoid paying a penalty for exceeding the luxury-tax threshold.

Adbert Alzolay and Colin Rea, each of whom was optioned before the shutdown, could get a late look in the event of a rotation shuffle with an eye on 2021.