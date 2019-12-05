Who will fill Cole Hamels’ spot in the rotation? Can they find a reliable setup man? 5 questions facing the Cubs entering the winter meetings

A little more than two months ago, Theo Epstein intimated change was likely in the Cubs organization after the team failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
“This is a real opportunity when you fall short of your goals and fail to perform at the biggest moments as dramatically as we did,” the Cubs president said Sept. 30, one day after the season.
But aside from the release of infielder Addison Russell, the bulk of the changes have involved hiring David Ross as manager, retooling the coaching staff and revamping the player development and scouting departments.
The annual winter meetings, which start Monday in San Diego, finally could give Epstein and his staff more clarity to answer these five questions:
1. Who will fill Cole Hamels’ spot in the rotation?
The Cubs not only have to find a starter to fill the void left by the free-agent departure of Cole Hamels to the Braves, they have long-term issues to consider as well.
Jon Lester likely will be a free agent after next season, as will fellow left-hander Jose Quintana.
Prospect Brailyn Marquez is probably two years away from competing for a spot in the rotation, so it’s essential for the Cubs to acquire a major-league-ready starter while Adbert Alzolay, Tyler Chatwood, Alec Mills and Jharel Cotton compete for the fifth spot.
Look for the Cubs to sign a veteran free agent who can eat innings and buy time for youngsters such as Alzolay and Marquez. At the same time, the Cubs could look to deal with a team stocked with young starting pitchers, such as the Braves or Royals.
2. Can they find a reliable setup man to spell closer Craig Kimbrel on occasion?
There’s an added consideration in this pursuit. Relievers will be required to face at least three batters per appearance starting next season, so acquiring a bullpen arm with even splits would help.
The Cubs are counting on closer Craig Kimbrel to benefit from a normal spring-training routine to rebound from a subpar 2019 -- after signing as a free agent in early June, he was 0-4 with a 6.53 ERA and allowed nine home runs in 20\u2154 innings. But they still need late-inning help after the free-agent departures of Pedro Strop, Brandon Kintzler and Steve Cishek.
Rowan Wick’s emergence in 2019 was a pleasant development, but they need a veteran who can spell Kimbrel on occasion and assist Wick in late-inning situations.
Left-hander Brad Wieck limited right-handed hitters to a .183 average in 82 at-bats, so they don’t necessarily to add to a left-hander to complement Kyle Ryan and Wieck.
3. Who will start at second base?
Trading for Whit Merrifield of the Royals would solve a few problems, and the Royals could use a center fielder -- Albert Almora Jr. or Ian Happ? -- along with a starting pitcher and reliever.
The Pirates’ Adam Frazier has a lifetime 86.4% contact rate, which would represent a major upgrade. The Rays also have a surplus of versatile middle infielders.
Addressing this position is extremely important in light of the fact Cubs second basemen produced a league-worst .220 average last season, and their .301 on-base percentage ranked 13th. Daniel Descalso, who was injured for most of 2019, David Bote and Tony Kemp are the in-house options.
4. Can they upgrade in center field?
The intentions of free-agent right fielder Nicholas Castellanos, who sparked a stagnant lineup with a 1.002 OPS in 51 games after a deadline trade with the Tigers, could dictate this position.
“He knows we’d love to have him back but knows it’s not as simple as that,” Epstein said.
Castellanos could cost the Cubs $60 million over four years, but he would provide a productive bat and insurance in the event Kris Bryant is traded. Re-signing Castellanos would keep Jason Heyward in center field despite his Gold Glove-caliber defense in right.
The Cubs have explored numerous center-field options, including 31-year-old Shogo Akiyama of the Seibu Lions of the Japan Pacific League.
Happ, the 2018 opening-day center fielder, is the wild card because of his value as a switch hitter and defensive versatility. Happ batted .375 as a pinch hitter and .314 with runners in scoring position after his promotion from Triple-A Iowa on July 26.
5. Do they have financial flexibility?
The Cubs need more cost certainty and an infusion of young talent, especially with about $138 million committed to 11 players, a projected $48 million for seven arbitration-eligible players and Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo eligible for free agency after 2021.
The market for Bryant -- the most expensive of the arbitration-eligible players -- won’t become more defined until an arbitrator decides the outcome of his service-time grievance. All-Star catcher Willson Contreras is under team control for three more seasons, so there’s no need to trade him unless the return is overwhelming.
Tough choices loom, but that’s the price of falling short of playoff expectations with a high payroll and a thin farm system.