Who will fill Cole Hamels’ spot in the rotation? Can they find a reliable setup man? 5 questions facing the Cubs entering the winter meetings

A little more than two months ago, Theo Epstein intimated change was likely in the Cubs organization after the team failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

“This is a real opportunity when you fall short of your goals and fail to perform at the biggest moments as dramatically as we did,” the Cubs president said Sept. 30, one day after the season.

But aside from the release of infielder Addison Russell, the bulk of the changes have involved hiring David Ross as manager, retooling the coaching staff and revamping the player development and scouting departments.

The annual winter meetings, which start Monday in San Diego, finally could give Epstein and his staff more clarity to answer these five questions:

1. Who will fill Cole Hamels’ spot in the rotation?

The Cubs not only have to find a starter to fill the void left by the free-agent departure of Cole Hamels to the Braves, they have long-term issues to consider as well.

Jon Lester likely will be a free agent after next season, as will fellow left-hander Jose Quintana.