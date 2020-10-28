Why can’t Illinois sports bettors wager on in-state college football and basketball?

“On any college campus, (athletes) are easy to contact and particularly susceptible to undue influence.”

Although Nevada has allowed wagering on local college sports since 2001, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia and Rhode Island are among those to outlaw betting on games involving in-state schools.

“The feeling is that college kids who are amateurs, making no money, may be more tempted to cheat if there’s a big payoff,” said Paul Grimaldi of the Rhode Island Lottery, which oversees sports betting in the state, to the Tribune’s John Keilman last year. "It’s just better to do our best to keep that at bay.

“You also assume the pressure to accept a bribe would be greatest in the locality. It’s going to be very unlikely that someone from California is going to connect with the sixth man on a basketball team to see if he can dribble off his foot in the last seconds of a close game. It’s more likely to come from someone here.”

Not everyone buys that distinction, however.

Said Jake Williams of Sportradar, a company that monitors global betting data for signs of match fixing: “From where I sit, you’re just asking them to bet in a different state or with an illegal bookmaker.”