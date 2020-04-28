Why didn’t the Bears take a shot on Georgia’s Jake Fromm or another developmental QB? ‘The board fell a certain way,’ Ryan Pace says.

So the Bears march on with Trubisky and Foles competing to be the starter and Tyler Bray, who has one career pass attempt since 2013, as the third-stringer. Without a first-round pick, any quarterback the Bears selected in this draft was going to be more of a project than an immediate contributor. And perhaps Pace, who appears to be in win-now mode, didn’t see the point in taking such a player.

Pace, however, stuck to his mantra that the Bears must take the best player available.

“From Mitch to Nick and to Tyler Bray, we have confidence in our quarterbacks, and we’re looking forward to that,” Pace said. “The board fell a certain way. We have to be disciplined with it, and that’s just the way it played out.”

As for Fromm, who left Georgia a year early, Bills general manager Brandon Beane told ESPN he wasn’t planning on drafting a quarterback but Fromm was “too good to pass up” at No. 167. Fromm, whose leadership was among his most praised traits, said he was excited and blessed to receive the call.