Willson Contreras gets ‘chills’ over the idea of Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo hitting 1-2 in the Cubs lineup

Willson Contreras sported a big smile after learning that Anthony Rizzo likely would follow fellow slugger Kris Bryant at the top of the Cubs’ revamped batting order.

“That’s going to be a great idea because KB hits a lot of doubles, and Rizzo has a lot of RBIs throughout his career and he’s one of the greatest hitters with men in scoring position,” Contreras said Thursday morning.

“It gives me chills, for sure, just thinking about KB hitting a double and Rizzo getting an RBI early in the count. (Rizzo) might hit a double, single, or might draw a walk.”

That scenario would set up more run-producing opportunities for Javier Baez, Kyle Schwarber and Contreras, who hit 18 doubles and 24 home runs in 105 games last season.

It also could turn Baez and Contreras into this season’s version of Bryant and Rizzo in the middle of the lineup.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“It makes me happy to think about it,” said Contreras, who has hit fifth or lower for most of his career. “It might be Javy (batting third). It might be me behind Javy. It might be Schwarber behind Javy. ...

“And making the adjustment to get better with our approach every day, I know we’re going to get better with runners in scoring position.”