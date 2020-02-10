Willson Contreras knows trade talk is ‘part of the business,’ but he’s open to discussing an extension with the Cubs

“But at the end of the day, I understand the business,” Contreras said. “From what I read, they were trying to get a better farm (system), and the value I got from last year and my whole career in the big leagues is really good.

“I talked to my agent a lot. He told me this is a business. Even if I get traded, it doesn’t mean they don’t like me anymore because it’s part of the business. Now that I’m here in spring training, I feel blessed to be here and feel blessed to have one more season with the Cubs.”

Contreras said it wasn’t necessary to contact Cubs President Theo Epstein or general manager Jed Hoyer over the winter to clarify his status. He said he devoted much of his offseason to strengthening his legs after missing at least one month in two of the last three seasons because of right hamstring injuries.

Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said he wants Contreras to work with pitcher Yu Darvish more than the last two seasons.

Contreras believes the Cubs can remain a force in the National League despite returning virtually the same team that has regressed since winning the 2016 World Series and that failed the make the playoffs last year for the first time since 2014 -- two seasons before Contreras reached the majors.

“We still can get to the playoffs, for sure,” Contreras said.

