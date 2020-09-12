With a restart vote coming soon, which Big Ten schools most want to play football? Here’s a ranking.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let’s take a moment to thank Garrett Snodgrass, Garrett Nelson, Ethan Piper, Noa Pola-Gates, Alante Brown, Brant Banks, Brig Banks and Jackson Hannah.

Those eight Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten, prompting the conference to defend its decision to delay fall football by revealing its 11-3 vote.

And thanks to sources, we learned that Ohio State, Nebraska and Iowa were in the #LetUsPlay group.

Another vote is pending, and this one could be more complicated. Rutgers might decline to play but still vote “yes” to greenlight a fall or winter schedule. But that could depend on whether Ohio State is willing to share revenue equally.

That’s what school presidents and chancellors are discussing as we head into the first full Saturday of college football. Is it safe to return with so many campuses having paused workouts? Are there certain medical thresholds that must be reached before returning? Will the ‘haves’ play nice with the ‘have-nots’ -- and vice versa?

Based on public statements and conversations with sources within the conference, here’s our ranking of the schools that most (and least) want to play.

T1. Nebraska