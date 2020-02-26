With a revised staff and new ideas, Bears coach Matt Nagy believes an offensive resurgence is within reach

The changes began quickly after last season ended. Matt Nagy knew his team’s offensive struggles were unacceptable and had to be addressed on multiple levels. Thus as the Bears coach envisioned the new path for 2020, he began with changes to his coaching staff.
Nagy’s renovations began with the removal of offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand and tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride Jr. He soon hired Bill Lazor as coordinator, Juan Castillo as line coach and Clancy Barone to oversee the tight ends. Then came the hiring of John DeFilippo as quarterbacks coach with Dave Ragone shifting into a new role as passing game coordinator.
That reshuffle certainly succeeded in creating change -- for whatever that’s worth. But on Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine, Nagy expressed confidence that the alterations would help catalyze an offensive resurgence, one desperately needed after the Bears finished 29th in the league in total yards (296.8 per game) and scoring (17.5 points per game).
Now, through the winter and spring months, Nagy must mold his staff and unify a vision for where the Bears want to go.
“People ask, ‘Are there too many cooks in the kitchen?’ ” Nagy said. “I couldn’t disagree with that more. For us, I think there are a lot of great ideas.
“I want to become the best possible head coach I can be. And to do that, having guys around me that I can delegate and give things to is important.”
Nagy, of course, will remain the architect of the offense, the chief overseer of the game plan and the game-day play-caller. But he also has felt energized by the brainstorming process that has taken root with his revised offensive staff, a feeling general manager Ryan Pace has shared.
“It’s been awesome,” Pace said. “Our whole motto is ‘No egos’ and ‘Whatever is best for the team.’ I think it’s very collaborative. That’s the word that keeps coming up. It’s early but those guys are all like-minded. I think it has been strong.”
Of course, none of the coaching changes will mean much if the Bears can’t find a way to spark quarterback play that is significantly improved from last year. Pace and Nagy restated their commitment to Mitch Trubisky as the likely 2020 starter Tuesday. But with the Bears still hiding their hand on whether they’ll ultimately exercise the fifth-year option on the quarterback’s rookie deal, and with Pace and Nagy emphasizing a need for greater competition, it’s clear Trubisky’s grip on the starting job isn’t as firm as it once was.
In that regard, Nagy believes Ragone’s new role and DeFilippo’s arrival may prove beneficial in the development process. Nagy praised DeFilippo’s emphasis on fundamentals and drill work and stressed that the Bears new quarterbacks coach can be instrumental in helping Trubisky see the field better and recognize coverages.
Nagy also raved about DeFilippo’s aggressiveness as a teacher.
“Sometimes you can say we're going to take the gloves off and we're going to get at it now,” Nagy said. “And I think Flip has that in his DNA. You'll see that and you'll take notice of that.”
With an urgency Nagy described Tuesday as “highly elevated,” the Bears coaches must crystallize their new vision for the offense soon and then work through organized team activities, minicamp and the early portions of training camp to get rolling.
Nagy said the Bears’ push to create an identity in the running game needs to be a top priority and come together as early as possible. His belief in Castillo to help in that regard is strong. The veteran offensive line coach will have a different approach than his predecessor, Hiestand. But will it produce better results?
Having worked with Castillo with the Eagles from 2010-12, Nagy has confidence the offensive line coach can squeeze the most out of the group he inherited.
“He's going to push them to the brink,” Nagy said. “But at the same time, they are going to know that he would fall on a sword for them. And I think you feel that. I've witnessed it. I've witnessed it in practices. I've witnessed it in meeting rooms. That's very important for those guys.”
Nagy has also left himself open to evolving and changing as the offensive overseer, to tweaking parts of his system to better fit his players’ strengths. With three new sets of eyes on staff, he has received new and objective feedback on what all malfunctioned in 2019 and what repairs can possibly be made for 2020.
“I’m doing a lot of listening,” Nagy said. “And I think now is the time to do that so we can collaborate, figure out what went wrong last year and let’s fix it. Let’s be about solutions.”
That forward-looking, solution-based process has always been Nagy’s preferred approach, and it’s a must with the Bears looking to regroup from last season’s offensive regression.
“If we're OK with what we did last year, then we're in the wrong place,” Nagy said. “We’ve got to fix things. So how do we do that? We get good minds together that talk it through. We're real with each other. It’s ‘This wasn't a good play. This wasn't about the player, this was about the coaches.’ And when you can do that and show accountability, you continue to build that trust. Our goal is to be a lot better offensively, and if that's a less-is-more (philosophy), then great.”
The Bears remain aware that they have a steep climb to get what was a bottom-tier offense in 2019 to reach an average level again. But the work to do so is well underway at Halas Hall, a process Nagy called “challenging but fun.”
“We know where we were at last year -- whether that’s the run game, pass game or individually,” he said. “And we’re trying to focus on any positives that there were. I know it didn’t seem like there were a lot. But whatever there was, let’s keep that. And wherever we can grow and get better, let’s. If that means some different ideas in the offense, we’ll do that. We want to be able to maximize our players’ strengths.”