With a revised staff and new ideas, Bears coach Matt Nagy believes an offensive resurgence is within reach

“I’m doing a lot of listening,” Nagy said. “And I think now is the time to do that so we can collaborate, figure out what went wrong last year and let’s fix it. Let’s be about solutions.”

That forward-looking, solution-based process has always been Nagy’s preferred approach, and it’s a must with the Bears looking to regroup from last season’s offensive regression.

“If we're OK with what we did last year, then we're in the wrong place,” Nagy said. “We’ve got to fix things. So how do we do that? We get good minds together that talk it through. We're real with each other. It’s ‘This wasn't a good play. This wasn't about the player, this was about the coaches.’ And when you can do that and show accountability, you continue to build that trust. Our goal is to be a lot better offensively, and if that's a less-is-more (philosophy), then great.”

The Bears remain aware that they have a steep climb to get what was a bottom-tier offense in 2019 to reach an average level again. But the work to do so is well underway at Halas Hall, a process Nagy called “challenging but fun.”

“We know where we were at last year -- whether that’s the run game, pass game or individually,” he said. “And we’re trying to focus on any positives that there were. I know it didn’t seem like there were a lot. But whatever there was, let’s keep that. And wherever we can grow and get better, let’s. If that means some different ideas in the offense, we’ll do that. We want to be able to maximize our players’ strengths.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0