With NFL playoff expansion approved, the pressure on the Bears to win now may be intensifying

He also made it clear he wants that mindset shared teamwide.

Nagy acknowledged the frustration that came with the offense’s pronounced struggles in 2019 and stamped his team’s 8-8 record as “bad.” That sentiment was shared by Chairman George McCaskey and President Ted Phillips, who on Dec. 31 labeled the season as “disappointing” and “unacceptable,” respectively.

But what does “unacceptable” really mean? What are the consequences for unacceptable performances going forward and, more importantly, how do the Bears avoid another disappointing slide?

To that end, both McCaskey and Phillips have expressed faith in the leadership of Pace and Nagy, in their ability to self-reflect and collaborate and solve the problems that created such an unsatisfactory 2019 season.

“We should be able to turn it around next year,” Phillips said. “I mean, we were 12-4 just a year ago. We had the (NFL) coach of the year and the executive of the year. They haven’t lost their abilities and we haven’t lost the talent level. We’ve just got to be able to maximize it better this coming season.”

Nagy will continue to use his natural positive energy as a spark. But his enthusiasm should never be mistaken for a head-in-the-sand, Pollyannaish approach. That’s not who Nagy is.