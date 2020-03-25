With no games and no patrons, sports bars scramble to stay afloat during the coronavirus shutdown

Kruse and Lemperis echoed the concerns of several owners and general managers of Chicago's more than 7,500 bars and restaurants who wonder how long they can stay afloat under a shutdown, concerns that only heightened Saturday with Pritzker's "stay at home" order for residents through April 7.

"You take like a Moe's Cantina or Hubbard Inn or something like that, they do big (business) during March Madness, right? They were already losing sales before we went down on the shutdown of restaurants," said Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, which represents the state's more than 25,000 bars and restaurants and their 588,000-plus employees. "Sales were off 40 percent to 70 percent before the governor informed us that he was going to shut bars and restaurants down."

Toia said that unlike businesses that sell goods, the food service-hospitality industry _ the state's largest private sector employer _ can't make up for time lost waiting out the coronavirus outbreak.

"What are you going to do, eat out seven times three or four months from now to make up for the lost sales?" he said. "2020 is shot for the restaurant-hospitality industry."