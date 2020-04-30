Woman hit by foul ball at Wrigley sues Cubs and MLB. ‘The blow knocked me unconscious’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

Laiah Zuniga says she's a lifelong Cubs fan but was especially excited to attend a game at Wrigley Field in August of 2018 because, for the first time, she had a seat close to the field, just a few rows back.

She and a friend were sitting along the third base line when a foul ball hit by a Mets player smashed into her face, according to a lawsuit filed this week against the team and Major League Baseball.

“The blow knocked me unconscious,” Zuniga said in a statement released by her lawyers. "When I awoke, my beef sandwich was the only thing I had to catch the waterfall of blood running down my face.

“I suffered a spider fracture under both of my eyes,” she said. " I have frequent bloody noses to this day, and my taste and smell have been permanently affected. I was hit so hard my teeth were detached from their nerves and I had to have extensive dental work done. And even then I still lost a few teeth in the process and am still losing them today."

Her lawsuit contends that protective netting at the ballpark should have been extended to protect more spectators.