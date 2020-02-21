Yu Darvish got back to his best last season with the Cubs. Now he wants to reach career highs — all while maintaining his wicked humor on social media.

“Usually I talk about baseball, Japanese culture, and what’s going on here,” Darvish said. “And people like it.”

Darvish’s reputation took a hit after the 2017 World Series as a member of the Dodgers, and his statements about the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal have become stronger to the point he advocated stripping the Astros of the title.

After some Astros fans fired back on Twitter, Darvish trolled them by responding to a photo of the 2017 World Series trophy with the comment, “Gorgeous trashcan! I like it!”

Most encouraging to the Cubs, however, is the dominant pitching he displayed during the second half of 2019 that eased concerns he wouldn’t live up to his six-year, $126 million contract.

Darvish’s fist pump and scream against the Reds put the exclamation mark on his first win at Wrigley as a member of the Cubs after 13 home starts. Darvish posted a 2.95 ERA in his last 14 starts, striking out 39 in his last three starts and becoming the first pitcher in franchise history to strike out at least 12 in three consecutive starts.

“(The fist pump) told me a lot where he was with his confidence,” said Ross, who spent last three seasons as a Cubs special assistant.