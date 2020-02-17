Yu Darvish says it’s ‘weird’ the Astros haven’t been stripped of their 2017 World Series title

Here are four takeaways from Cubs spring training Sunday.
1. Yu Darvish says the Astros getting to keep the 2017 World Series title gives him ‘a weird feeling.’
Four weeks after expressing amusement regarding the Astros sign-stealing scandal, Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish was more forthcoming in wondering why the punishment wasn’t stiffer.
Darvish, who pitched for the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, lasted only 1\u2154 innings in both of his starts against the Astros and was tagged for four runs on six hits in Game 3 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
“I’m not angry,” Darvish said Sunday, “but it’s a weird feeling. Like the Olympics. When (athletes) cheat, you can’t have the gold medal. But you can still have a World Series title? It makes me feel weird. That’s it.”
He wasn’t finished. Darvish took exception to Astros shortstop Carlos Correa accusing Dodgers star Cody Bellinger of “not knowing the facts” when Bellinger said the Astros “stole” the World Series title from the Dodgers.
“But one more thing,” Darvish said. “So they cheat. I think for right now, (they) shouldn’t talk like that. Understand?”
Darvish was most upset about pitchers affected by the sign-stealing tactics who might have lost their jobs as a result.
“(The Astros) have to do something,” Darvish said. “Show (more) apologies. I don’t feel anything from those guys.”
2. David Ross was happy with the first round of live batting practice with umpires.
Willson Contreras hit the first pitch of his second round of batting practice off the fence as selected Cubs hit with an umpire behind the catcher and no protective cage.
“It felt a little more realistic there, even though you’ve got the computers on the field with some of the feedback we’re getting digitally,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “I like the way it looks. I’m sure the hitter gets some feedback, trying to learn the strike zone if they just want to track (pitches). Catchers get feedback, and definitely pitchers.”
Ross said first-base and catching coach Craig Driver suggested using umpires to call balls and strikes during bullpen sessions to provide feedback to catchers. But Ross initially hesitated because some pitchers were working on specific pitches.
“Being a catcher, I love that idea (of using umpires),” Ross said. “But I try to take everyone in consideration: the veteran who is throwing a bullpen, just trying to get his work in and build his arm up, (and) the young guy who may be nervous and get negative feedback the first ball he throws (with) the president, the general manager and manager watching.”
3. Javier Baez pays tribute to Pedro Strop.
Shortstop Javier Baez moved to the locker previously occupied by reliever Pedro Strop, who served as a big brother to Baez before signing with the Reds this month.
“He’s one of the guys who taught me a lot of things mentally,” said Baez, who once credited Strop for motivating him during a victory in Kansas City in 2018. “He’s a guy that you want to have right next to you. He’s a leader, even knowing he’s from the bullpen.
“He was part of the leadership with the team and with other Latinos. It’s going to be hard not having him next to me.”
4. David Ross praises predecessor Joe Maddon.
Much of Sunday’s chatter involved Baez’s admission that he and several teammates didn’t prepare properly before several games in 2019.
David Ross, however, praised former Cubs manager Joe Maddon for allowing players to blossom through their own experiences.
“Trying to mold yourself into somebody else, you can lose who you are and you’re not as good as a player,” Ross said. "That’s what Joe was really good at -- giving players the freedom to learn who they are and how to succeed in that area. Javy is a great example of that.”
Ross, who was a special assistant last season, declined to say the Cubs should have won more than 84 games in 2019 under Maddon.
“We can’t go back and say ‘what-ifs,’ “ Ross said. “At the Cubs Convention, when you guys were floored with my idea that this team could win the World Series, there were a lot of things that went wrong (in 2019). And every team has that.
“Look at the Yankees and what they went through. I’m not here to stand in front of this microphone and make excuses. But I do see more potential than 84 wins (in 2020).“
Ross acknowledged “there’s a lot of talent in that room, but things went wrong (in 2019).”