Yu Darvish says it’s ‘weird’ the Astros haven’t been stripped of their 2017 World Series title

“(The Astros) have to do something,” Darvish said. “Show (more) apologies. I don’t feel anything from those guys.”

2. David Ross was happy with the first round of live batting practice with umpires.

Willson Contreras hit the first pitch of his second round of batting practice off the fence as selected Cubs hit with an umpire behind the catcher and no protective cage.

“It felt a little more realistic there, even though you’ve got the computers on the field with some of the feedback we’re getting digitally,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “I like the way it looks. I’m sure the hitter gets some feedback, trying to learn the strike zone if they just want to track (pitches). Catchers get feedback, and definitely pitchers.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Ross said first-base and catching coach Craig Driver suggested using umpires to call balls and strikes during bullpen sessions to provide feedback to catchers. But Ross initially hesitated because some pitchers were working on specific pitches.