Yu Darvish says starting opening day for the Cubs would be ‘an honor,’ but he isn’t counting days to see if he’s lined up: ‘I’m not good at math’

“It means a lot for the team,” Darvish said. “If I can keep pitching like that -- no walks and I’m able to go deep in innings -- that helps the team, for sure. I still want to do the same job at the same kind of level.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Closer Craig Kimbrel joined the Cubs in June, shortly before Darvish embarked on his transformation.

“We’ve seen it over the course of his career,” said Kimbrel, who marveled over Darvish’s array of pitches. “Very dominant spurts and very dominant seasons in his career. When he put it all together, his direction (to home plate) and the way he commanded the strike zone is what I saw.

“I didn’t see a guy out there struggling to try to find one or two pitches. He was making it hard on the hitter to try to figure out what he was throwing. That was because he was confident in everything he was throwing, and he was throwing it where he wanted to.”

Darvish has no explanation for why he reduced his walks from 49 in 97 innings in the first half to only seven in the second half.

“But now I feel I have a lot of confidence,” he said. “Last year I had good command but struggled with my fastball away to lefties. This spring I can throw it right there.”