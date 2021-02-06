 Skip to main content
Springfield alderman chosen to fill Manar's seat in Illinois Senate
Springfield alderman chosen to fill Manar's seat in Illinois Senate

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Ward 3 Alderman Doris Turner was chosen by Democratic Party officials in Illinois' 48th Senate district Saturday to complete the term of former state Sen. Andy Manar. 

Manar resigned Jan. 17 after eight years in the Illinois Senate to become a senior advisor to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, departing the chamber with just under two years left in his term.

Turner has been on the Springfield City Council since 2012. Before that, she was a Sangamon County Board member for a decade. She's been the county's Democratic Party chair since 2012. 

Turner beat out seven other finalists to receive the appointment. They included three candidates from Macon County:  former Decatur City Council member Shad Edwards, Macon County Assistant State’s Attorney Ruth Waller and Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.

Doris Turner

Turner

She also beat out  Springfield Park Board member Lisa Badger, former Springfield Ward 2 Alderman Frank McNeil, Macoupin County Board member Roberta Vojas and former state’s attorney candidate Chase Wilhelm.

The 48th Senate District currently comprises all or parts of Christian, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery and Sangamon counties. It includes urban centers such as Springfield and Decatur but covers a significant swath of rural territory.

This story will be updated. 

