Springfield Lutheran blanks Mt. Pulaski 9-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Springfield Lutheran followed in overpowering Mt. Pulaski 9-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 3, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Normal Calvary Christian and Mt Pulaski took on Glasford Illini Bluffs on September 4 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. Click here for a recap
The first half gave Springfield Lutheran a 5-0 lead over Mt. Pulaski.
