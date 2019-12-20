Springfield vigil honors homeless people who died in 2019

More than 100 people braved freezing temperatures Thursday evening to attend Springfield's first observance of National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day.

Held outside of Helping Hands of Springfield, 1023 E. Washington St., the event was one of several hundred across the country honoring members of the homeless community who died in 2019. In Springfield, the memorial service included a candlelight vigil layered with prayer, reflections, singing and the reading of 13 names of homeless people who died in the area this year.

"In my experience being here, when we lose people who are homeless, we tend to lose them suddenly," said Erica Smith, executive director of Helping Hands. "And there's often not time or an opportunity to say goodbye, so this gives all of us the opportunity to honor people that we cared about and we knew to bring attention to this emergency."

Jacob Nagel, a homeless man who is a client at Helping Hands, remembered his best friend, Ahmad Verdell, 47, who died last month after inhaling an intoxicating aerosol substance.

Verdell's death received attention because of his emotional testimony before the Springfield City Council in September in favor of Helping Hands' proposed Center for Health & Housing.