St. Teresa's Addie Fyke hits buzzer-beating layup for sectional semifinal win over Lexington

"At first I was feeling down on myself because I let that girl hit that shot in my face, pretty much," Fyke said. "I came down the bench with my head down and coach said, 'You need to get your head up right now,' then she drew up the play.

"I saw the four seconds (on the clock) and I was like, 'I can't pass. I'm just going to take it to the hole.'"

Fyke finished with 12 points, and six of them came in the fourth quarter. During the timeout, Dorsey knew the play was going to be designed to free Fyke up on a screen, letting her attack.

“We have a last-second play that would hopefully clear a path for her," Dorsey said. "When it came down to it, you still have to have a kid who has a mentality of: I have to go to the basket. Bottom line, that’s what she did. We didn’t really run what we had. She just got the ball and she went to the basket.

“When you’ve got a kid like that who is willing to put their head down and go full court to the basket, then you’re giving yourself a chance, basically."

Catlin Salt Fork ends Warrensburg-Latham's season