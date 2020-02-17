St. Teresa's Addie Fyke hits buzzer-beating layup for sectional semifinal win over Lexington

CHAMPAIGN — From just to the right of the hoop, Addie Fyke laid on the floor in dismay. She had to process the reality that her layup just above and to the right of the rim, bounced off the glass and fell safely through the net as the fourth-quarter buzzer sounded in the background.
Fyke, a St. Teresa senior, received an inbound pass 4.4 seconds before that moment, beat her defender and sprinted down the right sideline, saw an ever-so-brief opening and went up for the layup, it fell and the Bulldogs walked out of St. Thomas More with a one-point, 45-44, win on Monday in a Class 1A sectional semifinal game against Lexington.
Fyke was shocked. It was her first career buzzer-beating, game-winning shot.
“I didn’t believe it," Fyke said. "I was like, ‘No way.’ I kind of started tearing up a little bit."
It was all very real when she stood up and was mobbed by her teammates in celebration.
The Bulldogs trailed by one point against Lexington before the layup, and Fyke felt the pressure after Lexington's Jayden Standish hit a mid-range shot 16 seconds earlier to give her team a one-point lead and what was nearly a victory.
In the huddle, St. Teresa head coach Andrea Dorsey, who returned to the team after missing the last five games because of the birth of her third child, reminded her team that 4.4 seconds was still plenty of time to make a play. Standout junior Addison Newbon had fouled out, and Fyke stepped up.
"At first I was feeling down on myself because I let that girl hit that shot in my face, pretty much," Fyke said. "I came down the bench with my head down and coach said, 'You need to get your head up right now,' then she drew up the play.
"I saw the four seconds (on the clock) and I was like, 'I can't pass. I'm just going to take it to the hole.'"
Fyke finished with 12 points, and six of them came in the fourth quarter. During the timeout, Dorsey knew the play was going to be designed to free Fyke up on a screen, letting her attack.
“We have a last-second play that would hopefully clear a path for her," Dorsey said. "When it came down to it, you still have to have a kid who has a mentality of: I have to go to the basket. Bottom line, that’s what she did. We didn’t really run what we had. She just got the ball and she went to the basket.
“When you’ve got a kid like that who is willing to put their head down and go full court to the basket, then you’re giving yourself a chance, basically."
Catlin Salt Fork ends Warrensburg-Latham's season
Warrensburg-Latham punched back with a furry in the second quarter. Catlin Salt Fork was on the verge of putting away the Class 1A Champaign (St. Thomas More) Sectional semifinal, leading 15-7 with momentum.
Brooke Oakley hit a pair of mid-range shots to spark an 8-0 run and all of a sudden the Cardinals were tied 15-all with 3 minutes, 12 seconds left in the first half.
But Salt Fork buckled down and didn't make any single shot easy for the rest of the game en route to a 39-32 win over Warrensburg and will play St. Teresa in the sectional championship on Thursday.
"They played good man defense and they had good weak-side help," Warrensburg-Latham coach Alyssa Riley said. "We had some shots go up that we just couldn't finish, but they gave it everything they got."
Carli Klein led the Cardinals with 10 points and Brooke Oakley and Brittney Oakley each scored six points.
Warrensburg (14-14) won its first regional championship since 2000 and, for the most part, wasn't expected to make a run to the sectional semifinals.
"We had nothing to lose (Monday)," Riley said. "We did everything and more than people expected of us. You made history. You won a regional championship for the first time in 20 years. You have to play like you've got nothing to lose, and they did. I couldn't be more proud of them."
The Cardinals, who won their first regional championship since 2000, were outscored 11-6 in the final 3:44.
