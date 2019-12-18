Star Wars photos

Above, Daisy Ridley as Rey, left, and Adam Driver as Kylo Ren in a scene from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." At right, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, Ridley and John Boyega as Finn. Photos by Disney/Lucasfilm Ltd. Movie review, D6
Police say a woman taking pictures of her grandchildren in a Decatur movie theater was approached by a man who swore at her before punching her twice in the back.
This is a developing list of closures and cancellations for Monday, Dec. 16. Have one to add? Email DECNews@lee.net
Police in Decatur and Macon County are gearing up for what officials expect will be an increase in impaired drivers after recreational cannabis becomes legal in Illinois next month. Here's how >>>
DECATUR — Gabby's restaurant at 1385 E. Pershing Rd., was closed after officials of the Macon County Health Department found "many" live roach…
Police reports said a Decatur man found unconscious in the parking lot of a Decatur bar appears to have been beaten.
Prosecutors: Drunken Mount Zion man tried to kill his mother; police say he jumped into Lake Decatur
Police said the chase reached speeds of 100 mph with the son ramming their vehicle before crashing into a power pole on East Eldorado Street.
Police say a Decatur woman shot the 33-year-old father of her child to defend herself after he attacked her while she was in a vehicle Sunday evening.
A 24-year-old Decatur nurse in court Monday said she was raped in her own home by her knife-wielding ex-boyfriend after she ran out of the strength to fight him off.