State adds 1,780 new COVID cases to its total on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,780 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 34 additional deaths.
Among the deaths reported Saturday were a male in his 70s and a female in her 80s from Moultrie County.
Currently, the state health officials are reporting a total of 1,185,447 cases, including 20,494 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 20–26 is 2.7%.
A total of 2,740,105 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,183,805. A total of 2,626,668 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday, including 312,513 for long-term care facilities. On Friday, 83,048 doses were administered in Illinois.
Messages of hope provided amid COVID-19 pandemic in Watterson Commons tunnel at Illinois State University
1 of 7
Messages of hope fill a portion of a wall in the Watterson Commons tunnel at Illinois State University on Thursday. The words of encouragement were submitted as part of Birds Give Back, an annual day of giving. Organizers were hoping to collect 1,000 messages by the end of the day.
Liz Adams, senior director of development for the Illinois State University College of Business, tapes up a message of encouragement in the Watterson Commons tunnel for students during the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.
Messages hope provided amid COVID-19 pandemic in Watterson Commons tunnel at Illinois State University
As part of Birds Give Back, an annual day of giving at Illinois State University, supporters didn't just give money, they gave messages of hope. The messages were posted in the Watterson Commons tunnel on Thursday (Feb. 25, 2021).
1 of 7
Messages of hope fill a portion of a wall in the Watterson Commons tunnel at Illinois State University on Thursday. The words of encouragement were submitted as part of Birds Give Back, an annual day of giving. Organizers were hoping to collect 1,000 messages by the end of the day.
LENORE SOBOTA, The Pantagraph
Liz Adams, senior director of development for the Illinois State University College of Business, tapes up a message of encouragement in the Watterson Commons tunnel for students during the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.
LENORE SOBOTA, The Pantagraph
One of several messages of hope posted in the Watterson Commons tunnel at Illinois State University on Thursday offers encouragement to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
LENORE SOBOTA, The Pantagraph
A heart-shaped card in the Watterson Commons tunnel offers words of encouragement on Thursday (Feb. 25, 2016) during the COVID-19 pandemic at Illinois State University.
LENORE SOBOTA, The Pantagraph
Words of encouragement in a heart-shaped note are posted in Illinois State University's Watterson Commons tunnel Thursday (Feb. 24, 2021) as part of Birds Give Back, an annual day of giving.
LENORE SOBOTA, The Pantagraph
Words of encouragement come from all over — even moms and dads.
LENORE SOBOTA, The Pantagraph
A promise of better times ahead is among the posted messages.