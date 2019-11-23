STATE BRIEFS

SPRINGFIELD

Inspector general recommended firing

Illinois' inspector general recommended firing the director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum because a copy of the Gettysburg Address was loaned last year to an upstart museum operated by political pundit Glenn Beck.

The inspector general's report making the recommendation was released Friday. It says Alan Lowe, who was fired by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in September, also improperly received travel reimbursements from the museum. Pritzker did not give a reason at the time he fired Lowe.

The report says Illinois is fortunate the Gettysburg Address "returned safely" to the Lincoln Museum.

MAYWOOD

Plant recalls 515k pounds of pork

An Illinois meatpacking plant that skirted federal inspection on various pork products for almost two years has recalled 515,000 pounds of pork products, the USDA announced Thursday in a press release.