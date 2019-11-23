STATE BRIEFS

SPRINGFIELD
Inspector general recommended firing
Illinois' inspector general recommended firing the director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum because a copy of the Gettysburg Address was loaned last year to an upstart museum operated by political pundit Glenn Beck.
The inspector general's report making the recommendation was released Friday. It says Alan Lowe, who was fired by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in September, also improperly received travel reimbursements from the museum. Pritzker did not give a reason at the time he fired Lowe.
The report says Illinois is fortunate the Gettysburg Address "returned safely" to the Lincoln Museum.
MAYWOOD
Plant recalls 515k pounds of pork
An Illinois meatpacking plant that skirted federal inspection on various pork products for almost two years has recalled 515,000 pounds of pork products, the USDA announced Thursday in a press release.
Between Nov. 25, 2017 and Nov. 9, 2019 Morris Meatpacking in Maywood, Ill., produced and distributed more than half a million pounds of meat that went uninspected by USDA officials, the release said. The recalled meat had been produced “without the benefit of federal inspection and outside inspection hours."
This list of recalled products was so long that the USDA had to create a spreadsheet to go along with a PDF of the labels that appear on the pork. It added that all recalled products have an establishment number “EST. 18267” inside the mark of USDA inspection.