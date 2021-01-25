State: Decatur inmate with COVID dies

DECATUR — An inmate at the Decatur Correctional Center with COVID-19 has died, state authorities said Monday.
The Illinois Department of Corrections in a statement said the woman is in her 70s.
Eighty-two inmates and 48 staff members at the 2310 East Mound Road facility have tested positive for COVID,
according to department data.
The correctional center opened in 2000 and has a capacity of
707 inmates.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 2,944 additional confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 49 more deaths. Overall, Illinois has logged more than 1.1 million infections and nearly 19,000 deaths.
State health officials also confirmed eight more cases Monday of a more contagious variant of COVID-19 that first emerged in the United Kingdom. Illinois has reported nine cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, all in Cook County, among people ranging in age from 12 to 63 years old, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
