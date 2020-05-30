State parks see uptick of visitors after reopening

“The response was fabulous,” said Calvin Beckmann, site superintendent at Giant City. “It felt like a Memorial Day weekend. For the most part, it was family units and you could tell they were itching to get outside.

“Most people really did a good job of distancing themselves. It was really a fantastic turnout the first day. It’s dropped off, but I would say we’re still very steady. It’s the family units that are showing up. You’re seeing a lot of family units show up with a cooler, their sandwiches, all the things we traditionally did when we were kids. It was really neat to see. They’d have folding tables and chairs. It seemed a little surreal.”

“The usage has been very good,” said Chris McGinness, site superintendent at Fort Massac. “When I opened Fort Massac, when I removed the barricades, by the time I got to the next set of gates there were already people walking in the park.

“Everybody has been very thankful to get back into the park, walk the trails or sit at a picnic table. Fort Massac especially has a lot of walkers and hikers. Everyone is very thankful to be back into the parks. We haven’t had any large groups at all. Everyone has been very accommodating and doing what we’re asking them.”

Callahan said that was the case throughout the state.