State parks see uptick of visitors after reopening

After more than two months, Illinois’ state parks opened Friday ... more or less.
State parks and associated sites were closed March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. They have reopened with some caveats.
Camping, with some restrictions, will be allowed at all campgrounds. Campsites will only be rented to people living in the same households and campfires will be limited to that site. The same restrictions apply to cabins owned by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Playgrounds, shelters and visitor centers remain closed because of the difficulty of maintaining social distancing.
Colleen Callahan, IDNR director, said citizens were longing to get back to the parks.
“I took all the calls,” she said. “I read all the emails. I was forwarded social media postings. We responded whether we agreed or we didn’t agree on what an individual's position might have been. I don’t think it was as much out of criticism or desire for wanting to enjoy the great outdoors again.
“We are an absolute model for re-opening our parks. Some states re-opened, then had to re-close. Our citizens were model citizens. They were responsible and polite. When we were finally able to say Welcome home again, we were able to exhale.”
Illinois took a gradual approach to re-opening state parks. Some parks like Giant City and Fort Massac re-opened several weeks ago. Site superintendents reported there were no problems with the re-opening, although the initial crowds were large.
“The response was fabulous,” said Calvin Beckmann, site superintendent at Giant City. “It felt like a Memorial Day weekend. For the most part, it was family units and you could tell they were itching to get outside.
“Most people really did a good job of distancing themselves. It was really a fantastic turnout the first day. It’s dropped off, but I would say we’re still very steady. It’s the family units that are showing up. You’re seeing a lot of family units show up with a cooler, their sandwiches, all the things we traditionally did when we were kids. It was really neat to see. They’d have folding tables and chairs. It seemed a little surreal.”
“The usage has been very good,” said Chris McGinness, site superintendent at Fort Massac. “When I opened Fort Massac, when I removed the barricades, by the time I got to the next set of gates there were already people walking in the park.
“Everybody has been very thankful to get back into the park, walk the trails or sit at a picnic table. Fort Massac especially has a lot of walkers and hikers. Everyone is very thankful to be back into the parks. We haven’t had any large groups at all. Everyone has been very accommodating and doing what we’re asking them.”
Callahan said that was the case throughout the state.
“On the day of the initial re-opening we were out doing monitoring and at the end of the day we checked in to see how things went throughout the state,” she said. “We all had the same reports. There may have been crowds, but they were manageable.”
And, there is actually a silver lining to the park closures. Staff was able to take care of maintenance issues while the parks were closed.
“Our staff went back to work a few weeks into the closure in preparation for the time we could re-open,” Callahan said. “There was preparation work. While the parks were closed we were able to get some things done with no people in the parks, or with maybe more expediency. We have been able to get a lot of things done more expediently. I think when they return, they’ll notice that.”
