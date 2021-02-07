State reports 2,060 new COVID cases

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 2,060 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, including 48 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,146,341 cases, including 19,633 deaths.
A total of 1,635,925 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,132,025. A total of 1,342,857 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 188,351 for long-term care facilities.
The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 51,553 doses. Yesterday, a total of 48,359 doses were administered.