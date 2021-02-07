State reports 2,060 new COVID cases

A total of 1,635,925 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,132,025. A total of 1,342,857 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 188,351 for long-term care facilities.