State Sen. Doris Turner

What I’m Doing In Springfield to Stop Gun Violence, Better Fund Police & Take On Organized Retail Theft

For years we have seen rising gun violence and commercial theft threaten public safety and hurt our local economies. I have worked with those on the frontlines to find unique solutions to help build thriving communities and keep families safe. I have also secured funding and helped pass legislation that will increase safety and discourage criminals from engaging in widespread commercial theft.

No two towns are the same, which is why I believe it is so important to build community partnerships. That’s why I have met with local police chiefs, community organizations, Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton, and Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder to understand what they need to prevent and reduce crime in their communities. The result is that I successfully secured budget funds for both Springfield and Decatur to combat crime and invest in violence prevention and community development.

A $1 million grant has been awarded to the City of Decatur and a $3 million grant to the City of Springfield. These funds will be managed by the Decatur City Council and Springfield City Council because they are best able to determine how this money should be spent on the ground in their communities.

I also helped pass the Organized Retail Crime Bill, which was signed into law by the governor. This legislation is a comprehensive effort to curb crime and help us fight back against criminals responsible for smash and grabs.

These crimes are devastating our local economies, are oftentimes violent, and the people responsible are using the money they make selling stolen goods to carry out other criminal activities in our communities. We can’t allow these threats to our local businesses or our livelihoods.

Everyone wants to live in a peaceful community, where they can feel safe carrying on their daily lives. Gun violence and rising commercial theft have been threatening that peace and keeping our communities from prospering. By securing funds, building relationships with our community organizations and law enforcement, and passing legislation to curb criminal activity, we are one step closer to everyone feeling more safe.

