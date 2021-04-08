State tops single-day vaccine record; Macon County adds 17 cases

But virus transmission rates also continued to increase Thursday as the vast majority of Illinoisans are short of full vaccination.

Public health officials reported an additional 3,739 new cases of COVID-19 statewide out of 97,741 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. The state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate stood at 4.2 percent Thursday, the highest since Jan. 30 and up 0.7 percentage points from one week ago.

Macon County public health officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total to 10,032, including 185 deaths. Seven are hospitalized and 238 are in home isolation.

State officials also reported an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday. As of Wednesday night, 1,798 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 were in the ICU and 151 were on ventilators. Those are highs since mid-February.

Pritzker encouraged residents who are able to make an appointment to receive a vaccine as soon as possible, but said some residents may still encounter difficulties in finding available appointments as the state continues to work to meet demand.