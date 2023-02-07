Growing up in the era of $5 soybeans, one had great appreciation with nickel upward moves in the market.

But that was 60-plus years ago, when demand was slim and soybeans were somewhat limited to hog feed, cooking oil, and maybe some barn paints. One would never guess that the jet contrails in the sky would someday foretell sky-high prices because those planes one day might be fueled by soybean oil.

But waking up to current reality finds that $15 soybean prices are resulting from a world full of uses for every molecule in a soybean. During most of the intervening years, soybean prices have been dependent on the demand for soybean meal, a high protein source for livestock feed. More protein, more meat, more revenue for livestock feeders and meat purveyors.

In the last couple of years, the oil content of soybeans has been in higher demand, and has been the reason that soybean prices have been pulled higher. In the early 1990s the formula for making biodiesel fuel converted soybeans from yielding a cooking oil to a fuel for trucks and buses that emitted a more pleasant exhaust smell, lacked the carbon cloud, and helped the metropolitan environment.

After a couple decades, the demand for higher tech fuels morphed into renewable diesel with an annual market for billions of gallons, and alternative blends for sustainable aviation fuel, which the airline industry is ordering in billions of gallons.

Now, there is a wrestling match underway between the protein market and the oil market for the proud soybean. The global demand for its components is at record levels.

When protein meal was the primary market driver, the value of soybean oil languished in the 20 cents per pound range. And that had been the case for several recent decades. With the explosion in demand for soybean oil as a fuel, soybean oil prices have settled into the 70-80 cent per pound range. That left soybean meal as an anchor on soybean prices when oil was driving the price.

But last week, soybean meal prices hit a benchmark high value of $500 per ton, seen only before in 38 trading sessions on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. All of those were in the short soybean production seasons in 2012 and 2014. But with a current drought in Argentina, the primary global source of soybean meal, suffering from diminished soybean production, meal prices have climbed to those record levels.

Now, with meal and oil prices at high levels, the soybean market has had the unusual benefit of two floats giving it buoyance, instead of just one float and one anchor. The soybean oil float is inflated from the fuel demand, that grows constantly. The protein float that is responding to a short Argentine crop, resulting from drought, could lose some inflation over time when other sources of soybeans are available to meet the global demand.

In the meantime, the soybean market seems to be buoyed with simultaneous demand for oil and meal, a rare scenario.

Close 1 of 32 Soybean Extraction plant 1939 12-31-1939 H&R file photo Staley Soybean Buildings Staley soybean pellets 12-31-1939 H&R file photo Gus Sowa gathers a handful of soybean meal pellets as they come shooting from a machine in the Staley soybean warehouse. Staley soybean mill site Undated H&R file photo Staley soybean mill 12-31-1939 H&R file photo Bean mill Louis Smith Staley soybean mill 12-31-1939 H&R file photo The beans, after being mo Chester Kester is dwarfed by one of the five huge dryers in the Staley soybean mill. The beans, after being milled, are thoroughly dried in the large 'drums' which turn continuously while in operation. After being dried the soybeans are sent to the expeller machines where the oil is extracted. Staley soybean meal 12-31-1939 H&R file photo Bulk soybean oil meal being loaded into a railroad car at the Staley warehouse. Much of the livestock meal made by the firm is delivered to customers in boxcar lots. In the railroad car is Clarence Jones, Staley employee. Staley soybean meal 1964 6-12-1964 H&R file photo Few trucks line up at Staley elevator. Soybean plant 2-27-44 H&R file photo Cases of the new 'Stoy' flour roll from the package lines of the A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. to the storage department where they are lifted from the rollers by Loretta Semelka, shown in front holding the box, and Georgia McRae, behind Semelka. A similar track delivers cases to the shipping department. Staley soybean plaque 1947 9-21-1947 H&R file photo This is a closeup photo of the bronze plaque awarded to A.E. Staley Mfg. company last night at closing sessions of the conference in th Masonic temple. Soybean processing 1939 12-31-1939 H&R file photo The world's largest expeller soybean processing mill is that of the A.E. Staley Co. Shown here are two rows of expellers which are used to force the oil out of the beans. More than 40 such units are operated at the Staley Decatur mill. Staley mill trucks 9-30-1949 H&R file photo Hundreds of grain trucks were parked in Decatur today waiting until loads of soybeans could be dumped into Decatur bean mill bins. A line of trucks is shown parked near the A.E. Staley Mfg Co. bean dump. Staley Bean Blower 1-31-1937 Bean Blower (Cause of night din) Staley Mfg automatic stoker undated Staley Mfg. Co. Automatic stoker at Staley starch works Staley soybeam mill 1937 1-5-1937 H&R file photo With the new soybean mill of the A.E. Staley company now practically completed and already in use, the 1936 building program of the company. Staley soybean cleaner 12-31-1939 H&R file photo Sylvestor Peters Staley soybean conveyor 12-31-1939 H&R file photo An open section of one of the many soybean conveyors in the Staley mill. Inspecting the section is Louis Smith, mill foreman. Staley soybean conveyor 9-30-1950 H&R file photo A conveyor carries the bags of Staley livestock feed, made from the extracted flakes of soybeans, from the bagging room right to the box car. An employee puts the bags in their place by giving them a boost as they come off the conveyor. Soybean extraction 1936 10-21-1936 H&R file photo Two of four building being erected as part of the A.E. Staley company's current $2 million improvement program are the soybean expeller plant, and the soybean packing and warehouse building. Construction is being rushed for completion by Nov. 15. Soybean extraction plant 1939 12-31-1939 H&R file photo Soybean extraction plant Soybean extraction 1950 9-3-1950 H&R file photo The new extraction building, foreground, is connected with a preparation building by a bridge, running between the fifth floors of buildings. The older extraction unit is in the background. Only two men, an operator and helper, are needed to run the building. Soybean Extraction Plant 1953 3-20-1953 H&R file photo New Soybean Extraction Plant Soybean extraction building 1950 3-15-1950 H&R file photo A five million dollar soybean extraction plant is now under construction to replace the older and less efficient expeller method and to meet increased competition. Soy extraction cooler 9-3-1950 H&R file photo A forty-foot long cooler is used to lower the temperature of the extracted meal, after it has been toasted to bring out the proper nutritional food values. Soybean extraction motor 9-3-1950 H&R file photo A three horse power motor supplies the energy for turning the belt inside the extraction tower, which has 36 baskets, each holding 700 pounds of soybean flakes. Staley soybean extraction pipe.jpg 9-3-1950 H&R file photo Several section of the extraction unit are filled with forests of pipe. These spouts move soybean meal to the various parts of the plant. Soybean extraction shakers 9-3-1950 H&R file photo Roball shakers sift the oil-free soybean meal to the proper granulation before it is packaged and shipped. There are 11 of the shiters in the unit Soybean extraction towers 9-3-1950 H&R file photo The base of one of the two extraction towers is checked by a workman. The tower reaches upward five stories. Oil can be taken from 4000 tons of soybeans each day in the tower. Staley soybean filters 12-31-1939 H&R file photo After coming from the expellers the oil is sent through these filters, between which Chester Kester, left, and Sylvester Peters stand. Soybean flaking rolls 9-3-1950 H&R file photo A row of 'flaking rolls' in the preparation building of the new unit do the job of pressing the soybean segments into the proper dimensions for the oil extraction process. Staley soybean mash 12-31-1939 H&R file photo Oil is shaken from the soybeans mash coming from the expellers in this device, Looking on is John Manaroto, mill employee. Staley soybean meal 1939 12-31-1939 H&R file photo Earl Martin Staley soybean meal 1964 6-12-1964 H&R file photo About 165 trucksparked at Staleys wait to be filled at soybean meal. 32 historic photos of the Staley soybean operations Historical photos documenting different aspect of Staley's soybean extraction. 1 of 32 Soybean Extraction plant 1939 12-31-1939 H&R file photo Staley Soybean Buildings Staley soybean pellets 12-31-1939 H&R file photo Gus Sowa gathers a handful of soybean meal pellets as they come shooting from a machine in the Staley soybean warehouse. Staley soybean mill site Undated H&R file photo Staley soybean mill 12-31-1939 H&R file photo Bean mill Louis Smith Staley soybean mill 12-31-1939 H&R file photo The beans, after being mo Chester Kester is dwarfed by one of the five huge dryers in the Staley soybean mill. The beans, after being milled, are thoroughly dried in the large 'drums' which turn continuously while in operation. 