Ukraine is a half a world away. Some people could find it on an unlabeled map, but farmers found it every day last week on Chicago’s LaSalle Street at the Chicago Board of Trade.
Ukraine was showing up in the wheat market, where wheat futures were also spilling over to the corn and soybean markets when momentum was fierce.
While drought has been a recent factor in driving a relatively bullish market, Russia’s war on the Ukrainian grain industry added fuel to the fire. It all began Monday, July 17, when December Chicago wheat bottomed at $6.71 per bushel. On Monday, July 24, the same futures contract topped at $7.77 ½, more than a dollar higher. And in that span on last Friday, the contract lost 25 cents.
Look what the corn market did. On July 17, December corn futures bottomed at $5.06 per bushel, and on July 24 it topped at $5.68 per bushel, a gain of 62 cents. November soybean contract spanned a 46-cent range in the same time frame. You get the point.
The week began with Russia pulling out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to allow Ukrainian grain stored in the big terminal elevators at Odesa to flow to global markets through the Bosporus Straits at Istanbul. Russia said it was being unfairly treated because it could not negotiate similar transactions for its grain.
That spurred the U.S. wheat market because 65% of the Ukrainian wheat was going to hungry nations, and global wheat demand would have to seek alternative markets. The UN says the grain initiative had stabilized grain and food prices, enabling 1.2 billion bushels of grain, including the equivalent of nearly 18 billion loaves of bread.
Tuesday brought word of backdoor negotiations with Russia to return to the bargaining table and the markets settled into a parallel trading range with Monday. But overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday, Russia began to destroy Ukrainian grain terminals at Odesa with missiles that caused damage which could take months or years to repair. The markets exploded upward again.
Creative Ukrainian grain merchants began to ship grain further south to its Danube River ports where that waterway empties into the Black Sea. From those facilities grain could be shipped up the Danube to other European ports for further shipment by rail to other markets.
Then came Monday, when the Russians found out about the Ukrainian plan. Global wheat and corn futures rose sharply on more fighting, including an overnight drone strike on Moscow, that could threaten grain exports and shipping. News website Reni-Odesa cited a local official as saying three grain warehouses had been destroyed in the Danube port city of Reni during a drone attack.
Why is the U.S. grain market so nervous about the Russian war on Ukraine? Ukraine is a breadbasket for Eastern Europe and the Middle East, and supplies about 10% of common grains such as wheat and corn. If Ukrainian farmers are prevented from feeding the world today, just imagine what will happen in the future with their farm fields full of Russian landmines.
Photos: Russia's war in Ukraine reaches the 500-day mark
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/ Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
Bodies are placed into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Ukrainian emergency employees and police officers evacuate injured pregnant woman Iryna Kalinina, 32, from a maternity hospital that was damaged by a Russian airstrike in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. "Kill me now!" she screamed, as they struggled to save her life at another hospital even closer to the front line. The baby was born dead and a half-hour later, Iryna died too. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A man runs while recovering items from a burning shop following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/ Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
Halyna Falko, 52, talks to reporters while looking at the destruction caused after a Russian attack inside her house near Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
A woman walks through anti- tank barricades placed on a street as preparation for a possible Russian offensive, in Odesa, on Thursday March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
A Ukranian soldier eyes a soccer ball during a pick-up game in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
A car is parked under a tree in partially abandoned Chernobyl town, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
A dog stands next to the body of an elderly woman killed inside a house in Bucha, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
Nila Zelinska holds a doll belonging to her granddaughter, she was able to find in her destroyed house in Potashnya outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Zelinska just returned to her home town after escaping war to find out she is homeless. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The remains of victims and the fragments of a Russian military helicopter can be seen near Makariv, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
Lifeless bodies of men, some with their hands tied behind their backs, lie on the ground in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Elena walks to the body of her dead husband Alexey, who died during shelling in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Women stand next to a car as smoke rises in the air in the background after shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
Ruslan Mishanin, 36, right, bids farewell to his nine year old daughter as the train with his family leaving for Poland, at the train station in Odesa, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
The lifeless body of a man with his hands tied behind his back lies on the ground in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
A woman looks as Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) servicemen enter a building during an operation to arrest suspected Russian collaborators in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The bodies of 11 Russian soldiers lay in the village of Vilkhivka, recently retaken by Ukraininan forces near Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Residents stay in the city subway of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Although the bombings in Kharkiv have decreased and the subway is expected to run beginning of next week, still some residents use it as a temporary bomb shelter. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
An elderly patient boards a medical evacuation train run by MSF (Doctors Without Borders) at the train station in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Anton Gladun, 22, lies on his bed at the Third City Hospital, in Cherkasy, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Anton, a military medic deployed on the front lines in eastern Ukraine, lost both legs and the left arm due to a mine explosion on March 27. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
A child looks up at a building destroyed during attacks in Irpin outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
A family fleeing the village of Ruska Lozova arrive in their shrapnel-ridden car to a screening point in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
A Ukrainian serviceman walks along the road near Oskil village, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The body of a civilian lies on the ground during an exhumation in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A Ukrainian soldier reacts as he receives an injection during an evacuation of injured soldiers participating in the counteroffensive, in a region near the retaken village of Shchurove, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Leo Correa
A sniper unit aims toward Russian positions during an operation, Kherson region, southern Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Cadets practice with gas masks during a lesson in a bomb shelter on the first day of school at a cadet lyceum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
A message written on a dirty and broken mirror reads "Ukraine will prevail" inside the badly damaged school No. 62, placed on the road where the first clashes between the Russian and Ukrainian forces took place a year ago, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
Ukrainian military doctors treat their injured comrade who was evacuated from the battlefield at the hospital in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The serviceman did not survive. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A young girl holds her dog while waving goodbye to her grandparents from an evacuation train departing Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, for a safer part of the country to the west. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Funeral workers carry a coffin with an unidentified civilian body, who died on the territory of the Bucha community during the Russian occupation period in February-March 2022, during a funeral in Bucha, near Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Ukrainian servicemen stand at a position close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
Mourners gather next to the body of Vladyslav Bondarenko 26, during his funeral in Kozyntsi, near Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 6, 2023. Bondarenko, a paratrooper of airmobile brigade, died near Bakhmut on Feb 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
Relatives and friends attend the funeral ceremony for Liza, 4-year-old girl killed by Russian attack, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Wearing a blue denim jacket with flowers, Liza was among 23 people killed, including two boys aged 7 and 8, in Thursday's missile strike in Vinnytsia. Her mother, Iryna Dmytrieva, was among the scores injured. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
A Ukrainian paramedic helps an injured resident moments after a Russian strike in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Hospital staff take care of orphaned children at the children's regional hospital maternity ward in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
An injured Ukrainian soldier lies on a bed inside a special medical bus during an evacuation by volunteers from the Hospitallers paramedic organisation in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
Libkos
Streets are flooded in Kherson, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 after the walls of the Kakhovka dam collapsed. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Libkos
The body of a woman that died after a Russian attack at a residential area lies on a bed surrounded by debris in Uman, central Ukraine, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Smoke rises from a building in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Libkos
A cemetery is lit by the evening sunlight near Lviv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Volunteer military medics, code names Nikita and Polka, wearing national clothes, share a kiss during their wedding ceremony at their position on the frontline in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Libkos
Ukrainian soldiers cover their ears to protect from the Russian tank shelling in a shelter on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Libkos
Local resident Tetiana holds her pets, Tsatsa and Chunya, as she stands inside her house that was flooded after the Kakhovka dam blew up overnight, in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Young cadets sing the national anthem during a graduation ceremony in a cadet lyceum in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene.
