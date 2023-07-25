Ukraine is a half a world away. Some people could find it on an unlabeled map, but farmers found it every day last week on Chicago’s LaSalle Street at the Chicago Board of Trade.

Ukraine was showing up in the wheat market, where wheat futures were also spilling over to the corn and soybean markets when momentum was fierce.

While drought has been a recent factor in driving a relatively bullish market, Russia’s war on the Ukrainian grain industry added fuel to the fire. It all began Monday, July 17, when December Chicago wheat bottomed at $6.71 per bushel. On Monday, July 24, the same futures contract topped at $7.77 ½, more than a dollar higher. And in that span on last Friday, the contract lost 25 cents.

Look what the corn market did. On July 17, December corn futures bottomed at $5.06 per bushel, and on July 24 it topped at $5.68 per bushel, a gain of 62 cents. November soybean contract spanned a 46-cent range in the same time frame. You get the point.

The week began with Russia pulling out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to allow Ukrainian grain stored in the big terminal elevators at Odesa to flow to global markets through the Bosporus Straits at Istanbul. Russia said it was being unfairly treated because it could not negotiate similar transactions for its grain.

That spurred the U.S. wheat market because 65% of the Ukrainian wheat was going to hungry nations, and global wheat demand would have to seek alternative markets. The UN says the grain initiative had stabilized grain and food prices, enabling 1.2 billion bushels of grain, including the equivalent of nearly 18 billion loaves of bread.

Tuesday brought word of backdoor negotiations with Russia to return to the bargaining table and the markets settled into a parallel trading range with Monday. But overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday, Russia began to destroy Ukrainian grain terminals at Odesa with missiles that caused damage which could take months or years to repair. The markets exploded upward again.

Creative Ukrainian grain merchants began to ship grain further south to its Danube River ports where that waterway empties into the Black Sea. From those facilities grain could be shipped up the Danube to other European ports for further shipment by rail to other markets.

Then came Monday, when the Russians found out about the Ukrainian plan. Global wheat and corn futures rose sharply on more fighting, including an overnight drone strike on Moscow, that could threaten grain exports and shipping. News website Reni-Odesa cited a local official as saying three grain warehouses had been destroyed in the Danube port city of Reni during a drone attack.

Why is the U.S. grain market so nervous about the Russian war on Ukraine? Ukraine is a breadbasket for Eastern Europe and the Middle East, and supplies about 10% of common grains such as wheat and corn. If Ukrainian farmers are prevented from feeding the world today, just imagine what will happen in the future with their farm fields full of Russian landmines.

Photos: Russia's war in Ukraine reaches the 500-day mark