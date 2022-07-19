STU ELLIS: Farmer in the middle of train wreck nightmare

You may have seen some old-time movie footage of two railroad trains barreling toward each other with the viewers’ expectations of a calamitous wreck. Farmers know what will result, because they see themselves standing on the track between the locomotives. And they are the point of impact.
As they awake from such a nightmare, nearly every farmer knows it not only could happen to their operational plans, but likely already have experienced the financially painful pinch.
First, the issue was COVID, and while 2020 preparations were underway for spring fieldwork, crop input suppliers called and asked for second and third choices for crop chemicals and fertilizers, because supply chains had broken, chemical ingredients had not been delivered from China, and deliveries of needed products could not be guaranteed.
And since many of those farmers had booked grain for sale to elevators or processors, they were between the two locomotives blowing their whistles at each other, with only the farmer hearing the warning.
Now, new roadblocks to full farm production are coming down the track.
Farmers have learned to live with regulations of the Environmental Protection Agency. (It's not going away, and they have to deal with it, regardless of the pain.) But recently, farmers are learning that when the EPA issues its approval for a crop protection chemical, there is no guarantee that it will stay in place long enough for the product to be ordered and applied to their field.
Along come the federal courts which have demonstrated they supersede the EPA authority and can turn a farmer’s weed control program completely upside down. Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, has been the primary target of the courts for years, where glyphosate opponents have taken their complaints for whatever reason. But everyone has that right.
But lately, when the EPA has reviewed glyphosate at the direction of the court, and approved its continued use by farmers, the courts have quickly told the EPA to go back and do it all over and return with a different conclusion. At some point, whether it is a decision by the EPA or the makers of glyphosate, that decision will be, “We’re done, we’re not fighting the battle any further, it is too expensive and time-consuming. You win.” Glyphosate may soon be a big footnote in history.
Farmers will not be surprised if that happens, but will feel like they have been standing at the point of a monumental train wreck. The recurring nightmare.
And it’s happening again.
One of the most frequently reviewed herbicides has been atrazine, which the EPA has analyzed and approved many times over several decades. But after a recent approval, the EPA has been ordered by the White House to look at it again because of concerns expressed by political constituents. No federal lawsuits, just a letter with an important signature.
University of Illinois weed specialist Aaron Hager said he’s concerned about the political nature of the issue, because “That usually does not end well for the product.”
(Imagine the sound of a monumental train wreck.)
15 great films shot on location in rural and wide-open landscapes
15 great films shot on location in rural and wide-open landscapes
Farms and open ranges have long offered bountiful possibilities for cinematic storytelling. There’s something mesmerizing about films set among nature’s wild and wide-open terrains, which not only can lend meaning and context to a movie but also position its narrative within a precise moment in history.
To illustrate great storytelling that takes place on farms,
Giggster compiled a list of 15 films highly rated by audiences and/or critics and listed them chronologically. Significant parts of the movie had to be shot on rural landscapes, ranches, or open ranges fashioned as farms for the project to qualify. The films had to have either a 7.0 IMDb user rating with at least 15,000 votes from audiences or an 80 Metascore with at least seven reviews by critics.
So many elements go into planning a film’s location—framing, cinematography, and, yes, even deciding the perfect cast—especially if it involves braving unchartered terrain or shooting in environments prone to extreme or unfavorable conditions.
For 1985’s Amish neo-noir drama “Witness,” for instance, director Peter Weir opted to shoot among an actual—
albeit disgruntled—Pennsylvania Amish community to set the tone for his eight-time Oscar-nominated picture. And to capture a 16th-century narrative of Japanese villagers fending off a legion of bandits in “Seven Samurai,” Akira Kurosawa positioned his period piece against the vast and scenic mountainous regions of Japan’s Tagata District.
Keep reading to discover more pastures that served as the backdrop for 15 fantastic films.
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
Seven Samurai (1954)
- Director: Akira Kurosawa
- IMDb user rating: 8.6
- Metascore: 98
- Runtime: 207 minutes
Set in 16th-century Japan, “Seven Samurai” tells the story of a samurai who has fallen on hard times and responds to one village’s request for protection against outlaws, teaching the villagers self-defense. A set was built for the film in Japan’s Tagata District, a rural location in Shizuoka prefecture, just a few hours away from Tokyo. Home to the iconic national symbol of Mt. Fuji, the Shizuoka prefecture is filled with picturesque mountains and green tea farms.
Toho Company
Giant (1956)
- Director: George Stevens
- IMDb user rating: 7.6
- Metascore: 84
- Runtime: 201 minutes
“Giant” tells the story of Texan rancher Jordan “Bick” Benedict Jr. (Rock Hudson), who goes to a farm in Maryland to buy a horse. He ends up falling in love with the owner’s daughter, Leslie (Elizabeth Taylor), who moves to West Texas to be with him. The movie was filmed on the sprawling
Ryan Ranch, just west of Marfa, Texas. With its vast plains near the Davis Mountains, the isolated terrain is a film director’s playground. At the time of shooting, director George Stevens paid the family who owned the ranch $20,000 for access to the ranch, which included its horses and cattle.
George Stevens Productions
Night of the Living Dead (1968)
- Director: George A. Romero
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Metascore: 89
- Runtime: 96 minutes
In “Night of the Living Dead,” a group of Pennsylvanians takes refuge in an old farmhouse to keep themselves safe from flesh-eating creatures set on ravaging everything that falls into their path. Located in Evans City, Pennsylvania, the farmhouse used in the film was demolished upon the movie’s completion and is now considered private property. Evans City is known for its quiet, small-town atmosphere and the director returned to the area to film another horror movie, “The Crazies,” a few years later.
Image Ten
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
- Director: George Roy Hill
- IMDb user rating: 8.0
- Metascore: 66
- Runtime: 110 minutes
“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” is a Western that tells the story of Butch Cassidy (Paul Newman), the head honcho of the Hole-in-the-Wall Gang, and his friend, the Sundance Kid (Robert Redford), who robs trains for a living. A majority of the filming was done at Zion National Park in Utah, but viewers can see glimpses of other areas from around the country.
The scene where Butch faces off with Harvey Logan (Ted Cassidy) to determine his authoritative position in the gang, for instance, was shot in Cave Valley, Nevada.
Grafton, a renowned ghost town in Utah, was also among the filming locations and has served as a backdrop for several other Westerns.
Campanile Productions
Straw Dogs (1971)
- Director: Sam Peckinpah
- IMDb user rating: 7.4
- Metascore: 73
- Runtime: 113 minutes
In this psychological thriller, mathematician David Sumner (Dustin Hoffman) moves with his British wife (Susan George) into her childhood town. Their lives are threatened when the local men David hired to fix their home become menacing. Among the filming locations used in “Straw Dogs” included
Trencher’s Farm, a private property in Cornwall, England. The farmhouse where the final scene was filmed still exists to this day, in a cottage called Soloman’s Island.
Amerbroco Productions
Mirror (1975)
- Director: Andrei Tarkovsky
- IMDb user rating: 8.0C
- Metascore: 80
- Runtime: 107 minutes
“Mirror” tells a nonlinear story based on the childhood memories of Aleksei, a man in his forties who is dying. The outdoor scenes for this retrospective movie were filmed in Tuchkovo, a small town near Moscow. Despite a sluggish filming process, Andrei Tarkovsky “spent every possible moment” with production designer Nikolay Dvigubskiy
to build sets reminiscent of his youth in Tuchkovo. The recreation of Tarkovsky’s childhood home during the film’s summer location shots, for example, was drawn from old photos taken in the 1930s by his godfather.
Mosfilm
Barry Lyndon (1975)
- Director: Stanley Kubrick
- IMDb user rating: 8.1
- Metascore: 89
- Runtime: 185 minutes
“Barry Lyndon” is a period drama about a farm boy, Redmond Barry (Ryan O’Neal), who joins the British Army and ends up falling in love with his cousin Nora (Gay Hamilton). Nora, however, ends up getting engaged to a British captain. The production of the film began in Ireland and later England, Germany, and Scotland. Some
locations of the film include Tithe Barn of Glastonbury, known today as the Somerset Rural Life Museum. Filming also took place at Abbey Farm.
Peregrine
Days of Heaven (1978)
- Director: Terrence Malick
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Metascore: 93
- Runtime: 94 minutes
“Days of Heaven” is a romantic drama about a short-tempered farmer named Bill (Richard Gere) who convinces the woman he’s in love with to marry their wealthy boss, who is close to dying. The plan is once their boss dies they can claim his fortune. The film is set in 1916 rural Texas but filming took place in Alberta, Canada, in a ghost town called Whiskey Gap. When production came to town in 1976, old-fashioned vehicles and wagons were used during filming, and hundreds of townspeople dressed in period clothing for the occasion as well.
Paramount Pictures
Witness (1985)
- Director: Peter Weir
- IMDb user rating: 7.4
- Metascore: 76
- Runtime: 112 minutes
In “Witness,” an Amish woman and her son are targeted after the young boy becomes a sole witness of a murder in Philadelphia. For the movie, filming was done on an 82-acre farm in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, which happens to be one of the world’s largest Amish settlements. At the time of filming, Paramount Pictures scouted 350 Pennsylvania farms that were secluded for production.
Paramount Pictures
Babe (1995)
- Director: Chris Noonan
- IMDb user rating: 6.9
- Metascore: 83
- Runtime: 91 minutes
A farmer named Arthur (James Cromwell) guesses the correct weight of an orphaned piglet named Babe at a fair and wins the animal as a prize. Arthur takes Babe to Fly, a border collie who adopts the piglet with her partner, Rex. The entire movie is told from the perspective of the various animals on the farm as the piglet tries to fit in.
For filming, a set was built to create the
fictional Hoggett’s Farm in Roberton, a village in New South Wales, Australia, abound with lush fields. After earning an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, Cromwell was inspired to adopt a fully vegan diet following his work on the film.
Universal Pictures
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
- Directors: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen
- IMDb user rating: 7.7
- Metascore: 69
- Runtime: 107 minutes
This comedy, starring George Clooney and set during the Great Depression of the 1930s, follows three convicts on the run hunting for treasure in rural Mississippi. They cross paths with various characters such as bank robbers and evangelical Christians at a big tent revival. The movie was shot in Canton, Mississippi, and Florence, South Carolina, with scenes filmed at
Hogwallop Farm. There are also scenes filmed on Alligator Lake, named after the many local reptile residents that live in its waters.
Touchstone Pictures
Brokeback Mountain (2005)
- Director: Ang Lee
- IMDb user rating: 7.7
- Metascore: 87
- Runtime: 134 minutes
“Brokeback Mountain” tells the story of two cowboys who fall in love and try to navigate the social conventions of the American West. The story is set in a real town called Rivington, located in central Wyoming. Filming took place mostly in southern Alberta in Canada as well as the
Kananaskis Range of the Canadian Rockies. Goat Creek, Canyon Creek, and Elbow Falls were also among the locations used to shoot the film’s campsite scenes. Despite the vast terrain, director Ang Lee has revealed that some of the landscapes and clouds in the film were made with CGI, or computer-generated imaging.
Focus Features
The Witch (2015)
- Director: Robert Eggers
- IMDb user rating: 6.9
- Metascore: 83
- Runtime: 92 minutes
In this
horror film set in the 1630s, a Puritan farmer named William (Ralph Ineson) and his family in New England are banished from their pilgrim community controlled by their church due to differences in religious views. Many might assume “The Witch” takes place in Massachusetts, as the film is inspired by real accounts of the Salem Witch Trials that occurred from 1692 to 1693. The film was actually shot in Kiosk, a small town in Ontario, Canada. The crew shot in a secluded forest with white pine to capture the appearance of New England.
Parts and Labor
The Hateful Eight (2015)
- Director: Quentin Tarantino
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Metascore: 68
- Runtime: 168 minutes
In “The Hateful Eight,” bounty hunters and fugitives end up being snowbound in a Wyoming cabin. For the film, Quentin Tarantino needed a location that could pull off an authentic-looking post-Civil War scene, so he chose a destination with a lot of snow and frigid temperatures. The set was designed on the
Schmid Family Ranch, a Centennial farm in Colorado. The ranch, built in 1908, is still operated and owned by the Schmid family today.
Visiona Romantica
Midsommar (2019)
- Director: Ari Aster
- IMDb user rating: 7.1
- Metascore: 72
- Runtime: 148 minutes
“Midsommar” is a horror film about a couple who travels to their friend’s rural hometown in Sweden, well-known for its midsummer festival. Although most of the film is set in Sweden, actual
locations were filmed outside of Budapest in Hungary. The opening scene was filmed in the U.S. Due to Sweden’s filming restrictions, the crew found a village outside of Budapest where a majority of the movie was shot, including the maypole dancing scene. There, the set designers built the farmhouse-like structure where the group of friends depicted in the film stayed.
This story originally appeared on Giggster and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
A24
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!