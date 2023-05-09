2023 could be the first lesson for Farming 101.

For those who think farming is easy, they might want to take some time and visit with farmers they see at church on Sunday, or in a store where farm supplies and hardware are sold, or somewhere there is plenty of time to talk.

Farmers will indicate the past two years were good to them, but dark clouds began to form on the horizon late in 2022 when fertilizer prices climbed skyward, and rains began to diminish.

The lack of water dried up streams and rivers and interfered with their grain reaching export markets and prices dropped. But the shortage of snow over the winter and lack of timely rains this spring have continued to vex many successful farmers.

Despite cooler than desirable temperatures in late March and early April, planting finally began in earnest. And in the past several weeks, planting has been achieved at nearly breakneck speed. For example, the past week allowed six suitable days for fieldwork and 73% of the Illinois corn crop has been planted, along with 66% of the soybeans. That means many farmers are done, and have parked their planters in the shed — temporarily.

The planting pace is 25 points ahead of the 3-year average for corn and nearly 40 points ahead of the 3-year average for soybeans. But that does not mean farmers can relax until harvest next fall. Farmers who seem to be wandering in their fields are not looking for shoes from one of grandpa’s draft horses, they are looking for the extent of damage from the frosty mornings a couple weeks back.

Corn and soybean seedlings were emerging, and when frost hits soybeans pushing the soil up, that is the end of the line for them. They will turn brown and are history. Did the frost cover the entire field, just the low spots, and did enough beans survive to not require the field to be replanted? That is why the planter was not parked for the year.

The frost impact on corn is more uncertain. The growing point remains below the soil for a couple weeks, and while the frost may have killed emerged leaves, new leaves could emerge and the corn will continue to grow without a problem — for now. Once the frost threat is past, and the corn seedlings seem to be happy, why will farmers still wander in the field?

Mother moths are fluttering around, looking for anything green to lay their eggs on that will provide a good meal for baby cutworms that will hatch later this month. Once they do, and if that egg hatches in a cornfield, emerging corn seedlings are preferred breakfast, lunch, and dinner for cutworms that can cut off as many as five young corn plants in a day. That does not bode well for a good corn yield in the fall, if a large percentage of corn plants were eliminated in the spring.

There will also be more than the average number of headaches with weeds this year. But that is a lesson for farming 102.