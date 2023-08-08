August is a slow month in agriculture.

There are still corn fields to be scouted for the development of tar spot fungus that may necessitate calling in crop dusters to apply a fungicide.

The last gambling bushels of corn and beans need to be sold and delivered to the elevator. Then grain bins need to be cleaned out, inspected, and readied for harvest with new electronics to measure potential hotspots developing while grain is stored.

One should probably call the fertilizer retailer about ordering crop nutrients for 2024 corn and soybean crops. But that is going to require a bit more consideration. Fertilizer prices peaked in 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia is a major supplier of fertilizer and natural gas that is used to make nitrogen, and the markets exploded higher. But prices for all forms of nitrogen, potash, and phosphate have declined substantially since then. That is a good thing.

But a bad thing is the transportation cost to get fertilizer from the Gulf to the local retailer. With the Mississippi and Illinois rivers short of water from the drought, barges have been impeded and costs have risen. Additionally, diesel fuel prices have risen lately to exacerbate transportation costs. With grain prices declining, the challenge becomes when to pull the trigger on a fertilizer purchase.

It would also be smart to call the fuel supplier. As previously noted, diesel prices are rising. USDA’s transportation economists report the U.S. average diesel fuel price rose 22.2 cents July 31 from the previous week to $4.127 per gallon. However, this price is still $1 below the same week last year. Again, with grain prices declining, the challenge becomes when to pull the trigger on a fuel purchase.

Next on the checklist should be sending comments to the Environmental Protection Agency about its plans to protect 1,700 endangered species of plants, animals, insects and other flora and fauna from crop protectants that farmers use to grow corn and soybeans. Although it is required by law, it seems the EPA has not been doing that and determined it would take over 300 years to evaluate the impact of hundreds of agricultural herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides on those 1,700 endangered species, their food sources, and their habitats.

So, the EPA is starting with a couple dozen species and wants farmers to help develop a mechanism that could be applied successfully. That means protecting those species while having a minimal impact on farming and food production. (A surprisingly reasonable plan to say the least!) University of Illinois weed specialist Aaron Hager says the EPA’s effort will affect every farm in Illinois, not to mention nearly all others across the nation. The quickest way to submit ideas to the EPA is an internet browser search for: EPA, ESA, comments.

No, not much to do in August, except attend the State Fair (Ag Day is Aug. 11), the Farm Progress Show (Aug. 29-31), and the family vacation before school starts (around Aug. 15).

